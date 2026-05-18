Champions Speakers Sets Out Trust Framework to Strengthen Accuracy in Speaker Booking

Champions Speakers Champions Speakers' Oversight Board of Trustees

UK speaker bureau has introduced its Principles of Trust and an Oversight Board of Trustees to review speaker information, testimonials and published content.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Champions Speakers has set out a new trust framework for how speaker information, client recommendations, testimonials and published content are checked across the business.

Champions Speakers Agency is the largest speaker bureau in the UK and Europe, operating in 66 countries. With over two decades of experience and booking data, the agency says the framework gives clients clearer and more accurate information when assessing speakers.

The framework, called the Champions Speakers Principles of Trust, has been introduced alongside an internal Oversight Board of Trustees. Its purpose is to support factual accuracy, reduce the risk of misleading information, and give clients greater confidence when assessing speakers for conferences, corporate events and private engagements.

Champions Speakers says the framework is the first of its kind in the speaker bureau industry, combining a public Principles of Trust policy with an Oversight Board of Trustees to strengthen accuracy, accountability and transparency in speaker representation.

Speaker bookings are often shaped by online profiles, testimonials, previous event feedback, media coverage and published expertise. Champions Speakers says the new framework gives that process a clearer standard of review.

All published articles, speaker profiles and recommendations are vetted against data, audience polls and sector context to support unbiased and industry-accurate information.

The Principles of Trust cover five areas:

1. Unbiased and reliable information

2. Fact-based content

3. Verified testimonials

4. Industry compliance

5. No paid articles

The company says its recommendations are informed by previous booking data and event survey feedback, while testimonials are reviewed as part of its client evidence process. Champions Speakers has also stated that it does not accept paid articles on its websites, keeping editorial content separate from sponsored placement.

Champions Speakers Agency also helped co-found the European Association of Speakers Bureaux (EASB), supporting the creation of a framework for standards and quality across European speaker bureaus. The agency was also named The Entertainment Agents’ Association Booking Agency of the Year in 2025 and 2026, with the association acting as the governing body for the industry.

Jack Hayes, Director of Champions Speakers, said:

“Speaker booking relies heavily on trust. Clients are making decisions based on biographies, testimonials, previous audience feedback, topic expertise and published content. That information has to be accurate.

The Principles of Trust give our team a clearer standard for how information is checked before it reaches clients. The Oversight Board adds another layer of responsibility, so factual accuracy, compliance and transparency are not treated as loose internal aims.

The speaker industry cannot afford to be casual about misinformation. Profiles, recommendations and articles influence real booking decisions. They should be checked, evidenced and kept separate from paid influence.”

The Oversight Board includes senior figures across legal, people, diversity and inclusion, corporate social responsibility, sales, PR, operations, commercial leadership and company direction. Its role is to support transparency and accuracy across the information Champions Speakers shares with clients.

Champions Speakers also operates in line with the European Association of Speaker Bureaux and the Entertainment Agents Association, with the framework sitting alongside the company’s wider policies on privacy, GDPR, corporate social responsibility, anti-slavery, equity, diversity and inclusion, and environmental, social and governance standards.

Hayes added:

“This is a practical step. Trust cannot sit in a strapline. It needs named responsibility, clear principles and a process that people inside the business are expected to follow.”

Champions Speakers says the framework will continue to be reviewed as expectations around expert commentary, online information and speaker representation change.

The full Champions Speakers Principles of Trust, including details of the Oversight Board and the five trust commitments, can be viewed on the company’s website.

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