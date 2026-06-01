Zaheer Zakria - Vision7 Vision 7 Vision7

Vision7 Launches in Al Jubail as Saudi Arabia’s First 33,000 sq m Destination for Sports, Wellness, and Community Living

Not Just Football. A Generations Belief, Built Here.” — Zaheer Zakria

AL JUBAIL, AL LUALU DIST., SAUDI ARABIA, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vision7 is a next-generation sports, wellness, and community destination located in Al Jubail, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, proudly developed as an initiative of the Almuzain Group and founded by Zaheer Zakria . Built across more than 33,000 square metres, Vision7 has been purpose-built to create a new benchmark for sport, health, performance, and community living in Saudi Arabia. Created in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030, Vision7 was founded with a clear ambition to build more than a gym, more than a football academy, and more than a leisure facility. It was designed as a complete performance-driven ecosystem where athletes, families, children, professionals, and the wider community can train, recover, learn, connect, and grow in one world-class destination. Built around the philosophy “Two Brands. One Destination.”, Vision7 combines two distinct yet interconnected brands under one unified ecosystem.Vision7 Football Academy operates as a FIFA-quality football development centre delivering a complete player pathway for girls and boys of all ages and abilities. Built on European coaching methodology and led by UEFA and AFC certified coaches, the academy focuses on long-term player development rather than short-term success. Its mission is to provide an environment that promotes long-term development while delivering a professional and holistic football experience. Players benefit from professional coaching curriculums, competitive match programmes, FIFA quality approved pitches, sports science integration, strength and conditioning, sports psychology, nutrition guidance, video analysis using internationally recognised systems, individual development plans, goal-setting frameworks, safeguarding support, and in-house medical and physiotherapy services. The academy also supports dual-career pathways by working alongside educational providers, while player and parent educational workshops form part of the wider development journey. Vision7’s academy team brings more than two decades of experience developing players who have progressed into elite competitions including domestic professional leagues and international football environments. Through its Development Centre, Academy Programme, and the 1 Child, 1 Vision Scholarship Programme, Vision7 creates equal opportunities while identifying and developing future talent within the Jubail community.A major competitive advantage of Vision7 is its Indoor Performance Hub, positioned as one of the first football technology environments of its kind in Saudi Arabia. Designed to bring smarter, data-driven training to the Kingdom, the hub combines world-leading technology trusted by elite clubs around the world. It features five specialist zones including a Technical Zone for passing, shooting, dribbling, tackling, and scanning development with live performance feedback; a Performance Testing Zone for professional-level player profiling, progress tracking, injury prevention, load monitoring, and performance benchmarking; a Mini Kickers Zone designed to introduce young players to football in a safe and engaging environment; a VR and Gaming Zone focused on cognitive development, visual scanning, decision-making, match repetition, and rehabilitation; and the Vision7 Arena, a smart indoor pitch built for small-sided games, tactical learning, and high-intensity football experiences. Technical equipment includes Icon Fast Feet, Icon 3.0, Power Shot, smart walls, and advanced analytics systems. This technology-driven infrastructure allows Vision7 to deliver an elite development environment unlike anything currently available in the region.Alongside its football ecosystem, Vision7 Leisure represents the lifestyle and wellness side of the destination, built around the concept “Where Training Meets Lifestyle.” Vision7 Leisure has been created for individuals and families who want more than a traditional gym membership. It combines premium hospitality, world-class fitness, recovery, education, and social experiences within one integrated environment. Members have access to state-of-the-art fitness facilities featuring advanced training equipment, Technogym equipment, AI-powered coaching systems, Wellness Age assessments, personalised coaching, group fitness experiences, and certified personal trainers. Group programming includes HIIT, Pilates, yoga, and functional training. Beyond the gym, Vision7 Leisure includes professional padel courts, structured swimming programmes, hydrotherapy, spa and recovery facilities, cold plunge and sauna experiences, personalised nutrition coaching, and wellness assessments designed to support long-term physical and mental well-being, and women-exclusive leisure timings that provide accessible opportunities for female participation in wellness, recovery, fitness, and recreational activities within a premium and private setting.The destination also features an exclusive rooftop lounge and hospitality experience, creating a unique social environment where fitness, business, networking, and lifestyle intersect. Community sits at the heart of everything Vision7 stands for. Beyond memberships and training programmes, Vision7 is designed as a hub for education, family engagement, and social impact. The destination hosts workshops, development programmes, networking events, youth initiatives, football camps, tournaments, birthday experiences, corporate events, and community celebrations. Through programmes like 1 Child, 1 Vision, Vision7 actively invests in local talent by providing fully funded scholarships to young players in Jubail, ensuring that talent is never limited by background or circumstance. This commitment reflects Vision7’s core values of development, diversity, equal opportunities, teamwork, togetherness, hard work, and emotional intelligence.As an Almuzain Group initiative, Vision7 also supports Saudi Arabia’s national transformation goals by increasing sports participation, promoting healthier lifestyles, supporting Saudi talent development, creating employment and education pathways, and positioning sport, wellness, and community as part of everyday life in the Eastern Province. With diversified offerings across football, fitness, wellness, education, events, hospitality, and technology, Vision7 is not simply a sports facility, it is a platform for human development, community growth, and long-term impact.

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