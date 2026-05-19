Delivyr and Optimove partner to ensure compliant SMS and MMS delivery for iGaming operators

Partnership solves a long-standing pain point in regulated industries, where messages get filtered or blocked

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delivyr , the compliance-first SMS and MMS delivery platform, and Optimove , the creator of Positionless Marketing and the #1 Player Engagement Solution for iGaming and sports betting operators, today announced a partnership that solves a persistent industry pain point: general-purpose SMS providers that filter or outright block legitimate marketing traffic from age-restricted and regulated verticals.Delivyr's infrastructure is engineered specifically for these industries, with carrier relationships and compliance workflows designed to keep approved messages moving at scale.Through the integration, joint customers can use Optimove for audience segmentation, journey orchestration, and campaign execution, while Delivyr powers the underlying SMS and MMS delivery layer for U.S. recipients.Marketers can now create and approve new templates or tap into Delivyr's library of 100+ pre-built templates covering every stage of the customer journey. Performance metrics flow back into Optimove's Campaign Dashboard, giving marketers a unified view of mobile messaging performance alongside their other channels."Real money, sweepstakes, and casual iGaming operators shouldn't have to choose between a best-in-class CRM platform and a messaging partner that understands their compliance reality," said Jeffrey Harris, CEO of Delivyr. "This integration ends that choice. Operators now get the CRM orchestration they want and the compliant delivery infrastructure they need, in one workflow.""Delivyr's compliance-first infrastructure is purpose-built for our customers' verticals. It is not adapted, nor retrofitted," said Adi Dagan, Senior Director of Partnerships at Optimove. "That is the difference. Mobile has been the most direct and the most challenging channel for our iGaming customers, and with Delivyr integrated, it finally performs."About OptimoveOptimove is the creator of Positionless Marketing and the #1 Player Engagement Solution for iGaming and sports betting operators. Positionless Marketing frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.For two years running, Optimove has been positioned as a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, recognized for its AI-driven decisioning, prescriptive insights, and proven ability to orchestrate thousands of personalized campaigns in real time across channels. AI-led marketing is a hallmark of Optimove’s visionary leadership.By embedding AI directly into its platform as early as 2012, Optimove paved the way for today’s Positionless Marketing standard.Its Positionless Marketing Platform includes Optimove Engage and Orchestrate for cross-channel campaign decisioning and orchestration; Optimove Personalize, a digital personalization engine; and Optimove Gamify, a loyalty and gamification platform.Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to streamline workflows from Insight to Creation and through Optimization. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.About DelivyrDelivyr is a compliance-first SMS and MMS delivery platform built for iGaming, sweepstakes, and other regulated industries. Combining deep carrier relationships with compliance-driven infrastructure, Delivyr achieves upwards of 92% deliverability, scalable throughput, and reliable performance for operators that general-purpose providers can't reliably support. From template approval through real-time delivery reporting, Delivyr gives marketing and CRM teams a dedicated mobile messaging layer purpose-built for the verticals they serve.For more information, go to delivyr.com.

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