AquaCurve Announces Shallow-Water Pool Furniture Line for U.S. Homeowners

AquaCurve Aquawave in-pool lounge chairs and matching side table for tanning ledges, sun shelves and baja shelves. AquaCurve in-pool lounge chairs shown in a backyard pool sun shelf setting. Detail view of the AquaCurve in-pool lounge chair with armrests and cup holder.

The pool furniture brand offers HDPS loungers and side tables for tanning ledges, sun shelves and baja shelves up to 9 inches deep.

AquaCurve focuses on clear sizing, shallow-water guidance and pool-first design so homeowners can plan a more practical in-pool lounge setup.” — Qifan Zhang, Head of E-commerce Website at AquaCurve

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AquaCurve, an in-pool lounge chair brand focused on shallow-water lounging, announced its AquaCurve Aquawave product line for homeowners planning tanning ledge, sun shelf and baja shelf setups.The product line includes compact pool loungers, chaise-style loungers, a pre-assembled folding model, an in-pool lounge chair with armrests and cup holder, sun shelf chairs and a matching side table. AquaCurve designs its products for shallow ledge environments, with recommended use in water depths up to 9 inches.The collection is built around HDPS, or high-density polystyrene, a material selected for outdoor and wet poolside environments. Select products include a weighted sandbag system intended to help reduce floating and unwanted movement on shallow pool shelves. Several loungers also include a headrest pillow, while the side table uses HDPS with corrosion-resistant stainless steel hardware.The line is organized around common pool layouts. Compact models with a shorter 43.7-inch length are designed for smaller ledges, while longer 59.8-inch and 66.5-inch styles are intended for more spacious shelf layouts. The folding pool lounge chair arrives pre-assembled and folds for seasonal storage, while the armrest model adds support and an integrated cup holder for casual seating.AquaCurve developed the AquaCurve Aquawave series to help pool owners make more practical decisions before choosing in-pool loungers for a shallow shelf. The brand focuses on clear sizing, shallow-water guidance and pool-first design so homeowners can better match a chair to their ledge depth, shelf width and preferred lounging style.For homeowners with compact tanning ledges, AquaCurve offers shorter in-pool lounge chair options designed to save usable shelf space while still providing a dedicated place to sit, recline and relax in shallow water. These compact models are intended for smaller backyard pools, narrow baja shelves and layouts where keeping walkable space open matters.For larger sun shelves, the brand offers longer chaise-style options that create a more extended lounging position. These models are intended for homeowners who want a more resort-inspired pool setup, whether they are planning one chair, a pair of loungers or a wider family seating arrangement. The pre-assembled folding model adds another option for seasonal use, storage and easier movement between pool areas.AquaCurve also offers a matching in-pool side table sized for drinks, books, sunscreen and small poolside items. The table is designed for tanning ledges, sun shelves and poolside lounge areas, giving homeowners a way to complete a two-chair or multi-chair setup without relying on standard outdoor furniture that may not be sized for shallow-water use.AquaCurve’s buying experience is designed to help customers balance visual style with practical fit. The brand offers multiple colors and product forms so homeowners can choose a look that fits their pool design while still comparing important details such as chair length, assembly type, foldability, armrests, cup holders and recommended water depth before choosing in-pool loungers for a shallow pool ledge.The product line also reflects a growing interest in pool spaces that function more like outdoor living areas. For many homeowners, a tanning ledge is no longer only a place to cool off. It can become a seating area for reading, relaxing, socializing or watching children in the pool. AquaCurve’s shallow-water loungers and side table are designed to support that type of everyday pool use.AquaCurve products are designed for residential pools and light commercial settings such as boutique hotels, vacation rentals and private villas. The brand’s product selection can support single-chair layouts, paired lounge setups and wider sun shelf arrangements where visual consistency and practical sizing are both important.Routine maintenance includes rinsing with fresh water and cleaning with a soft cloth and mild soap when needed. AquaCurve products can be used in chlorine and saltwater pools, but the company recommends waiting about 48 hours after adding pool chemicals so the water can fully circulate and stabilize before placing products back in the pool. Regular fresh-water rinsing can help maintain the product’s appearance over time.Like any outdoor product, in-pool furniture can experience normal wear from use, sun exposure, pool chemistry and weather conditions. AquaCurve recommends regular care, proper placement and seasonal storage when appropriate to help extend appearance life and support long-term use.Additional product details, sizing information and comparison resources are available on the AquaCurve official website . Homeowners can review the full product line, compare different in-pool lounge chair styles and choose matching side tables for their tanning ledge, sun shelf or baja shelf layout.About AquaCurveAquaCurve is an in-pool lounge chair brand focused on shallow-water loungers and matching side tables for tanning ledges, sun shelves and baja shelves. The brand’s product lineup includes five in-pool lounge chair styles and one matching in-pool side table for homeowners seeking stable, comfortable and easy-to-maintain shallow-water pool furniture.

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