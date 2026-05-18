MEC Lebogang Maile wishes Orlando Pirates FC good luck on their Betway Premiership League match against Durban City

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Lebogang Maile wishes Orlando Pirates FC good luck as they take on Durban City in what promises to be a thriller of a game. The Buccaneers, who have shown tremendous resilience this season are expected to maintain their form as they want to win the league.

Giving his well wishes MEC Maile said, “This season Orlando Pirates FC has been winning games and scoring a lot of goals. It is expected that they will keep the momentum and not drop the ball as they are well on track to finish well in the Premiership. They have shown tremendous strength, and we rally behind them as they take the Durban side tomorrow and hope that the points will remain in Gauteng. Overall, we think it’s a good season for Gauteng teams and this solidifies our position as the Home of Champions”.

The match will be played at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday 16 May 2026.

For more information please contact:

Onwabile Lubhelwana

Spokesperson: MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation

Cell: 071 531 4513

E-mail: Onwabile.Lubhelwana@gauteng.gov.za

Phaladi Seakgwe

Director Communications: Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation

Cell: 0790751673

E-mail: phaladi.seakgwe@gauteng.gov.za

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