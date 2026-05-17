State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Limestone Road in Wilmington

Date Posted: Sunday, May 17th, 2026

The Delaware State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that occurred Saturday afternoon in Wilmington.

On May 16, 2026, at approximately 1:00 p.m., a Harley-Davidson Street Bob motorcycle was traveling northbound on Limestone Road (DE 7) approaching a green traffic light at the intersection with Ocheltree Lane in Wilmington. At the same time, a Honda Accord was traveling southbound on Limestone Road in the left-turn lane approaching a blinking red arrow at the same intersection. For reasons currently under investigation, the Honda began to turn left onto Ocheltree Lane, crossing directly into the path of the Harley-Davidson. The motorcycle operator tried to prevent the crash by laying the motorcycle down on the road. The motorcycle then slid across the roadway, striking the Honda and ejecting the operator.

The motorcycle operator, a 38-year-old male from Wilmington, Delaware, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to a local hospital, where he died. His name is being withheld until his family can be notified.

The driver of the Honda, a 77-year-old female from Edgewood, Maryland, was not injured.

The roadway was closed for approximately four hours during the initial investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash to contact Senior Corporal D. McKenna by calling (302) 365-8486. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center. is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.