New framework argues that IPv4 brokerage is no longer merely transactional, but fundamentally tied to registry-layer continuity and operational risk management

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- i.LEASE today announced the formal positioning of its IPv4 market execution framework around what founder Lu Heng describes as the Internet infrastructure market’s most overlooked issue: registry-layer risk.In the newly published essay, “On Why i.LEASE Exists — and Why the Broker Question Is Really a Registry-Risk Question,” Heng.lu argues that the IPv4 market has evolved beyond traditional brokerage models and now requires operational continuity structures capable of managing the uncertainty surrounding Regional Internet Registry (RIR) processes, transfer governance, and long-term infrastructure usability.According to the publication, modern IPv4 assets are no longer treated as administrative resources alone, but as critical operational infrastructure tied to cloud services, VPNs, SaaS platforms, data centers, routing systems, firewall policies, compliance operations, and revenue continuity.The article states that conventional IPv4 brokerage often focuses primarily on visible transaction mechanics such as escrow, transfer paperwork, and policy compliance, while underestimating deeper operational and registry-layer risks that may emerge after a transaction closes.The publication positions i.LEASE not as a conventional marketplace, but as an “execution layer” intended to bridge IPv4 market liquidity with continuity-focused operational management. The framework is described as part of a broader ecosystem that includes: LARUS Limited — focused on continuity and infrastructure risk managementBTW.Media — focused on documenting structural realities in Internet governanceNRS.help — focused on decentralization and survivable number resource governance architecturesThe article further argues that registry-layer discretion, inconsistent governance interpretations, and weak continuity protections have transformed IPv4 transfers into a higher-stakes operational issue rather than a simple asset transaction.Heng.lu writes that the critical question facing enterprises is no longer simply who can facilitate an IPv4 transfer, but who can structurally manage the continuity risks associated with the registry environment itself.The publication forms part of an ongoing research series examining Internet governance, registry authority, operational continuity, and the future structure of IP-number-resource markets.The full article can be read at:On Why i.LEASE Exists — and Why the Broker Question Is Really a Registry-Risk Question

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