Unikoo's New Soft-Close Shower Door System Sets a New Standard for Safety and Silence in Modern Bathrooms

Patent-Pending Damping Technology Debuts at IBS 2026, Targeting the $12B U.S. Bathroom Renovation Market

The contractors and builders we work with don't just need a better product — they need a better process.” — a Spokesperson for Unikoo Glass & Hardware

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The sound of a slamming shower door is so familiar that most homeowners have stopped noticing it. Unikoo Glass & Hardware thinks they shouldn't have to accept it in the first place.At the International Builders' Show 2026, Unikoo is unveiling a patent-pending soft-close sliding shower door series that reengineers the final moment of door travel — the point where most shower doors crash into their frame, generate noise, and begin accumulating the hardware stress that shortens product lifespan. Unikoo's integrated damping mechanism intercepts door movement in the last few inches of closing, decelerating the panel to a controlled, near-silent stop without any action required from the user.The result is a shower door that behaves the way premium cabinetry does — closing on its own terms, quietly and completely, every time.Engineering the Problem Out, Not Around ItTraditional solutions to shower door slamming have relied on rubber bumpers, felt pads, and aftermarket add-ons — surface-level fixes that address the symptom while leaving the underlying mechanics unchanged. Unikoo's approach is different: the soft-close mechanism is integrated into the door's roller and track system at the manufacturing stage, not attached after the fact.This distinction matters for durability. Because the damping function is built into the hardware rather than applied to it, the system maintains its performance characteristics over years of daily use — in residential bathrooms, multifamily housing, and hospitality environments where shower doors operate under higher-than-average cycle loads.The engineering benefit extends beyond noise reduction. By eliminating the impact force that occurs at closing, the soft-close system reduces cumulative stress on rollers, track channels, and the glass panel mounting points — the components that typically show wear first on conventional sliding doors. Independent of aesthetic or finish preferences, this mechanical advantage translates directly to longer service intervals and fewer warranty callbacks for builders and contractors.Built for the Professionals Who Specify ItThe soft-close series was developed with input from contractors and builders who cited installation complexity and inconsistent product performance as the primary friction points in shower door specification. Unikoo addressed both directly.The new system ships in standardized configurations that align with common North American rough opening dimensions, reducing the field adjustments that add time and cost to bathroom finish schedules. Hardware components are pre-calibrated for the soft-close function before leaving the factory — no on-site tuning required.For multifamily and hospitality projects where dozens or hundreds of identical units must be specified and installed consistently, this standardization has measurable value. A door that performs identically in unit 47 as in unit 1 — without field variation — is a specification that holds up through the full project scope."The soft-close system was engineered to perform consistently across every unit, every install, and every use cycle. That consistency is what turns a product feature into a genuine professional advantage," the Spokesperson added.Design Flexibility Across Project TypesThe soft-close series is available in the four hardware finishes that define current North American residential and commercial specification: Matte Black, Brushed Nickel, Chrome, and Satin Brass. Each finish is engineered from 304-grade stainless steel components — the same corrosion-resistant hardware specification that distinguishes Unikoo's standard frameless line from entry-level alternatives.Opening size compatibility covers the range used in the majority of North American new construction and renovation projects, from standard 60-inch tub alcove configurations to wider custom openings. The frameless glass aesthetic — no aluminum perimeter frame, no bottom track channel — keeps the visual emphasis on the tile and the room rather than the enclosure hardware.Inventory and DistributionUnikoo will support the soft-close series through its existing two-warehouse fulfillment network, with in-stock inventory maintained at its Santa Ana, California and Union, New Jersey locations. The bi-coastal warehouse structure enables ground transit to most U.S. addresses within two to five business days, supporting project schedules without the extended lead times associated with specialty fabrication channels.The new series will be available through Unikoo's wholesale partner network, authorized dealer channels, and direct via unikoogroup.com — the same multi-channel model that has supported the company's growth across residential, multifamily, and hospitality segments.Experience It at IBS 2026Live demonstrations of the soft-close system will run throughout IBS 2026 at Unikoo's booth. Builders, contractors, designers, and distributors are invited to operate the door mechanism directly — the performance difference between a conventional sliding door and Unikoo's soft-close system is most apparent in person.Pricing and AvailabilityThe Unikoo soft-close shower door series will be available through authorized distributors and direct online channels following its IBS 2026 debut. For current pricing, lead times, and wholesale account registration, contact Unikoo directly or visit Unikoo official website Media and Customer Support Availability:Based in 1820 S Santa Fe St Santa Ana, CA 92705, Unikoo Glass & Hardware representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM PT. All media inquiries and sample requests submitted through the contact information provided in this release will receive a confirmation within one business day.About Unikoo Glass & HardwareUnikoo Glass & Hardware is a Santa Ana, California-based manufacturer and direct distributor of frameless shower door systems and architectural glass hardware for the North American residential, multifamily, and hospitality markets. Operating from warehouse locations in California and New Jersey with supply chain infrastructure across North America and Asia, Unikoo serves builders, contractors, glaziers, and homeowners through wholesale, dealer, and direct e-commerce channels. The company's product lines are designed around the principle that professional-grade specification — SGCC-certified glass, stainless steel hardware, and factory-applied protective coatings — should be accessible at factory-direct pricing without the distributor markup that has historically separated quality from affordability in the glass hardware category.

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