Stephen Mao Recipient of the Better World Fund First Annual 2026 Cultural Ambassador Award at the Cannes Film Festival

Better World Fund Cultural Ambassador Award presentation at Thalie Paris during the Cannes Film Festival 2026.

American producer Stephen Mao honored at Cannes for advancing international understanding through film, culture, and sports diplomacy.

His work demonstrates the power of art to connect people beyond politics, borders, and differences.” — Manuel Collas de La Roche

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Better World Fund proudly announces that American film producer Stephen Mao has been named the recipient of the First Annual 2026 Cultural Ambassador Award, presented during a special event at the Cannes Film Festival. The award was presented by Manuel Collas de la Roche, President and Founder of the Better World Fund, in recognition of Mr. Mao’s lifelong commitment to advancing humanity through film, culture, and sports as instruments of international understanding.“Stephen Mao represents the spirit of this award,” said Manuel Collas de la Roche. “His work in international creative cooperation demonstrates the power of art to connect people beyond politics, borders, and differences. The Better World Fund is proud to recognize his contribution to humanity.”The Cultural Ambassador Award was created to honor individuals whose work strengthens understanding between countries, communities, and people through the universal language of culture. Art, sports, and cultural expression form an enduring foundation of civilization, transcending generations and the passage of time. During periods of diplomatic challenge, culture remains one of the most meaningful forms of soft power, serving as a bridge when traditional dialogue is strained.Mr. Mao is a committed humanitarian and internationally active film producer whose work has consistently supported rising artists, filmmakers, directors, producers, and creative voices from around the world. He executive produced SKIN, directed by Guy Nattiv, which won the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film in 2019. Through Studio Mao , Mr. Mao has developed and supported film projects, documentaries, cultural programs, and sports diplomacy initiatives designed to bring people together across borders.Mr. Mao has attended the Cannes Film Festival annually since 2018 and has worked with filmmakers and cultural leaders across the United States, Europe, Russia, Asia, and the Middle East. His work reflects a deep belief in the power of cinema and the arts to open dialogue, encourage cooperation, and create lasting human connection. His personal motto, “Leave no creative stone unturned,” reflects his approach to both filmmaking and cultural diplomacy. Whether supporting emerging talent, advancing international film projects, or helping create opportunities for artists to perform on global stages, Mr. Mao has remained dedicated to expanding the role of culture as a force for mutual respect, cooperation, and understanding.The award presentation took place at Thalie Paris , the haute couture boutique located at 65 Boulevard de la Croisette in Cannes. The event was held during the Cannes Film Festival as part of the Better World Fund’s 2026 program celebrating culture, cinema, humanitarian action, and global dialogue.About the Better World Fund:The Better World Fund was founded by Manuel Collas de la Roche dedicated to advancing global cooperation and sustainable development. Through initiatives spanning humanitarian aid, cultural exchange, and environmental stewardship, the Fund strives to foster a more equitable and prosperous world for future generations.Visit the Better World Fund at http://www.betterworld.fund/ contact@betterworld.fundAbout Thalie ParisTHALIE Paris is a French haute maroquinerie & couture luxury brand founded by Nathalie Dionne. A pioneer in eco luxury handbags and accessories, THALIE embodies Parisian chic, refined minimalism, and a sophisticated commitment to sustainable luxury. During the Cannes Film Festival, the brand serves as a cultural and creative destination,bringing together fashion, cinema, and global artistic exchange.contact@thalieparis.comAbout Studio MaoStudio Mao is a premier global content management company founded in 2006, with a strong focus on motion picture production, development, and distribution. The company has produced a range of independent films, including Guy Nattiv’s Academy Award winning film SKIN, which received the Oscar for Best Live Action Short in 2019.Studio Mao’s credits also include the critically acclaimed, award winning feature FILTH, based on the novel by Irvine Welsh, author of Trainspotting. The film starred James McAvoy, who received Best Actor honors from the Scottish BAFTAs. In association with Maven Pictures, Studio Mao produced The KINDERGARTEN TEACHER, starring Maggie Gyllenhaal, which was acquired by Netflix and won Best Director at the Sundance Film Festival.Contact:Studio Mao230 Park AvenueNew York, NY 10022

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