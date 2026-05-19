Early Data from EmuCoupon Tool Challenges the Myth of the 'Rational Shopper'

Think You're a Smart Shopper?

EmuCoupon’s tool reveals how online shoppers’ habits, loyalty, and impulse behavior could be quietly affecting what they pay.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many online shoppers believe they are fully in control of their spending by comparing prices, reading reviews, and waiting for sales. However, data from EmuCoupon, an Australian coupon platform, indicates that marketing strategies and online shopping psychology influence purchasing decisions more than consumers realize.To provide insight into these behaviors, EmuCoupon has launched an interactive tool titled “What Kind of Shopper Are You?”. The tool evaluates shopping patterns, loyalty tendencies, and impulse behaviors based on consumer data and established shopping psychology research.Early Data Insights:Analysis of responses from thousands of participants revealed:- 65% were categorized as Impulse Architects, often purchasing items due to available deals rather than genuine intent.- 20% were classified as Brand Devotees, showing strong loyalty to specific labels that can lead to overpaying.- 10% were identified as Abandonment Specialists, using cart abandonment to trigger potential discounts.- 5% were labeled Calculated Hunters, consistently finding genuine savings while avoiding unnecessary spending.Sophie Perry, Editor-in-Chief at EmuCoupon, stated: “Our data shows that shopping decisions are frequently influenced by emotion rather than logic. The test acts as a mirror, providing participants with a clearer understanding of their actual spending behaviors.”Elice Max, Marketing Director at ClothingRIC, added: “The tool enables participants to identify personal spending triggers and apply coupon strategies more effectively, helping consumers navigate online retail environments with greater awareness.”The test is available to the public at: Shopper's Personality Test About EmuCouponEmuCoupon is a coupon and savings platform that provides verified discount codes and tools to help consumers navigate the online shopping environment. The platform offers insights into consumer spending patterns while assisting shoppers in making informed purchase decisions.

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