Bast Amron donates forum proceeds to Dade Legal Aid

Cristina Bengochea and Maylynn Vargas-Menoud of Bast Amron LLP, from the left, and Karen Josefsberg Ladis, Stephanie Grosman, Adriana Salazar, and Natalie Concepcion of Dade Legal Aid.

Bast Amron recently donated $6,200 to Dade Legal Aid following the firm’s Eighth Annual Business Advantage Forum, held April 22 on Earth Day.

The contribution represented the full proceeds from the event, which the firm underwrites annually so all funds raised can be directed to a community organization.

Dade Legal Aid provides free civil legal services to low-income residents of Miami-Dade County in areas including housing, family law, consumer protection, and other civil matters.

This year’s forum, themed “Navigating the Next: Leadership & Innovation in a Transforming World,” brought together attorneys, business executives, and community leaders for panel discussions examining sustainability, corporate responsibility, artificial intelligence, workforce transformation, data protection, and leadership in a rapidly changing business environment.

One panel focused on sustainability and social accountability as emerging business imperatives, while another explored AI adoption and the future of work.

Featured speakers included executives and business leaders from General Mills, Protiviti, Stripe, Red Banyan, and The Underline Miami.

“Our Forum has always been about more than continuing education, it is a space where legal and business leaders come together to advance meaningful dialogue and lift up our community,” firm leadership said in a statement. “Delivering this check to Dade Legal Aid is the most meaningful part of the entire event.”