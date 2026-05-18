Former out-of-state board member Ian Comisky receives Beacon of Liberty Award

Ian and Marci Comisky

Ian M. Comisky, a former out-of-state member of The Florida Bar Board of Governors, recently received the Pennsylvania Bar Association Criminal Justice Section’s 2026 Beacon of Liberty Award, which recognizes a criminal defense attorney who has diligently, passionately, and effectively represented clients charged with a criminal offense.

The honoree’s career reflects both the responsibilities of an impassioned advocate for a client and an officer of the court, while striving to improve the criminal justice system.

For more than 50 years, Comisky, who practices with Fox Rothschild in Philadelphia, has represented corporations and individuals in civil and criminal tax litigation, white-collar criminal defense, and complex corporate and commercial disputes. Comisky advises clients on federal, state, and local income and sales tax charges, antitrust matters, bribery schemes, including those under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, money laundering cases, tax issues arising out of securities violations, and more.

Comisky recently led a successful appeal before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, persuading the court to vacate a 20-month sentence imposed on Nicholas Lucidonio, co-owner of South Philadelphia’s iconic Tony Luke’s (now Tony and Nick’s Steaks), after demonstrating that a rarely used federal sentencing enhancement was improperly applied, according to Fox Rothschild. In a precedential ruling, the court agreed with Comisky’s argument that the government failed to meet its burden, clarifying the correct interpretation of the guideline and securing his client a new sentencing hearing.