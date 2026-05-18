Global Market Report on Network Infrastructure As Code 2026 | Business Expansion, Influencing Factors, Through 2030

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The Business Research Company’s Network Infrastructure As Code Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The network infrastructure as code market is rapidly gaining traction as enterprises seek more efficient and reliable ways to manage their complex networking environments. By leveraging automation and software-driven configurations, organizations are transforming traditional network management, which is setting the stage for significant market expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional trends, and growth prospects shaping this dynamic sector.

Network Infrastructure as Code Market Size and Growth Outlook

The network infrastructure as code market has experienced remarkable growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.94 billion in 2025 to $2.44 billion in 2026, showing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.9%. This surge can be credited to the rising complexity of enterprise networks, widespread adoption of software-defined networking, the growing need to minimize manual configuration errors, expansion of cloud computing ecosystems, and increasing demand for rapid network provisioning. Looking ahead, the market is expected to expand significantly, reaching $6.19 billion by 2030 with an even higher CAGR of 26.1%. Factors contributing to this future growth include the rising adoption of intent-based networking, demand for zero-touch network provisioning, growth in hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, emphasis on network security automation, and increased investments in programmable network infrastructure. Key trends shaping this forecast period include widespread use of infrastructure automation frameworks, version-controlled network configurations, incorporation of DevOps practices in networking, enhanced multi-cloud orchestration, and a growing focus on policy-driven network management.

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Understanding Network Infrastructure as Code

Network infrastructure as code involves managing, provisioning, and configuring network resources using machine-readable definition files instead of manual setups. This approach applies software development principles like version control, automation, and continuous integration to networking, helping organizations improve consistency, scalability, and operational efficiency. By automating network configurations, it reduces human errors and streamlines management processes, enabling faster and more reliable network operations.

How Cloud Computing Adoption Fuels Market Growth

One of the primary drivers behind the expansion of the network infrastructure as code market is the increasing adoption of cloud computing. Cloud computing delivers computing resources such as servers, storage, databases, and networking over the internet, offering businesses the benefits of faster innovation, flexible scalability, and cost efficiency. Because cloud environments require dynamic resource management, network infrastructure as code technologies are essential for automating the configuration and deployment of network components. For example, automated, programmable scripts replace manual interventions, allowing seamless scaling based on demand. According to Eurostat, in January 2026, 52.74% of European Union enterprises used paid cloud computing services in 2025, up from 45.32% in 2023, demonstrating how cloud adoption is steadily increasing and driving demand for automated network management solutions.

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Regional Dynamics in the Network Infrastructure as Code Market

In terms of geography, North America led the network infrastructure as code market in 2025, holding the largest share due to its mature IT infrastructure and early technology adoption. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by rapid digital transformation, expanding cloud adoption, and increased IT investments. The market analysis covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of how regional factors influence market growth worldwide.

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