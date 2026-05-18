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The Business Research Company's Memristive Devices for Computing Market Report 2026: Growth Drivers, Trends & Expansion Through 2030

Expected to grow to $274.93 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 52.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The memristive devices for computing market has witnessed remarkable expansion recently, driven by technological advancements and the need for efficient computing solutions. This emerging sector is gaining traction due to its potential to revolutionize data processing and energy use in next-generation computing systems. Let’s explore the market’s size, key growth drivers, regional trends, and the innovations shaping its future.

Memristive Devices for Computing Market Size and Growth Trends

The market for memristive devices used in computing is rapidly expanding, with its value expected to rise from $33.62 billion in 2025 to $51.12 billion in 2026, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 52.0%. This significant growth in recent years is fueled by advancements in AI and machine learning, the limitations faced by traditional transistor scaling, the increasing need for high-speed data processing, a surge in semiconductor research and development investments, and the demand for low-power computing technologies.

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Looking ahead, the market is projected to grow exponentially, reaching $274.93 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 52.3%. Key factors driving this forecast include the widespread deployment of edge AI devices, the demand for energy-efficient data centers, growing adoption of autonomous computing platforms, expanding neuromorphic research efforts, and the integration of advanced memory technologies in consumer electronics. Emerging trends such as the development of in-memory computing architectures, the uptake of neuromorphic computing systems, incorporation of crossbar array modules in AI hardware, growth of high-density non-volatile memory solutions, and a focus on energy-efficient semiconductor design will shape the market’s trajectory.

Understanding Memristive Devices and Their Role in Computing

Memristive devices are advanced semiconductor components that combine data storage and processing through resistive switching mechanisms. This unique capability supports in-memory and neuromorphic computing architectures, aiming to enhance computational performance and energy efficiency while reducing latency and power consumption compared to traditional transistor-based systems. These devices enable brain-inspired computing models, speed up artificial intelligence workloads, improve high-density data storage capabilities, and foster innovation in cutting-edge, next-generation computing platforms.

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Expanding IoT Connectivity as a Growth Catalyst for Memristive Devices

One of the primary forces propelling the memristive devices for computing market is the rapid expansion of IoT connectivity. IoT connectivity encompasses the network infrastructure and communication protocols that allow Internet of Things devices to link, communicate, and exchange data with cloud systems and each other. This growth is largely driven by the rollout of 5G networks and edge computing infrastructure, which provide the high-speed, low-latency connections necessary to support billions of interconnected devices across applications like smart cities, industrial automation, and consumer products.

The surge in IoT connectivity increases demand for memristive devices because they offer energy-efficient, high-density memory and neuromorphic computing functions. These capabilities are crucial for processing the vast data generated by connected devices at the network edge. For example, Ericsson reported that global IoT connections reached 18.8 billion in 2024 and are projected to grow to 43.0 billion by 2030. This dramatic increase in connected devices is a major factor driving market growth.

Regional Dynamics in the Memristive Devices for Computing Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the memristive devices for computing market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a thorough understanding of global market trends and opportunities.

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