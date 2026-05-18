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Long Oligo Pool Synthesis for Capture Market to Hit $3.31 Billion by 2030, Says The Business Research Company

Expected to grow to $3.31 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The long oligo pool synthesis for capture market is rapidly advancing, driven by significant technological progress and increasing applications in genomics and precision medicine. This sector is witnessing robust expansion as research and clinical demands evolve, opening new avenues for innovation and growth. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping this promising field.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for Long Oligo Pool Synthesis for Capture

The market for long oligo pool synthesis for capture has experienced rapid growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.73 billion in 2025 to $1.97 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. This earlier growth phase has been largely fueled by the rising adoption of next-generation sequencing, growing demand for targeted sequencing solutions, expansion in cancer genomics research, increased use of gene panel testing, and advancements in array-based synthesis technologies.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $3.31 billion by 2030 with an even steadier CAGR of 13.9%. This expansion in the forecast period is driven by factors such as rising demand for precision oncology, greater integration of AI-driven probe design tools, increased investment in synthetic biology research, growth in clinical genomic diagnostics, and the need for scalable, multiplexed enrichment techniques. Key trends during this time include wider adoption of high-plex target enrichment panels, expanding use of customized capture probe libraries, enhanced automated probe design platforms, growing applications of CRISPR screening, and an emphasis on cost-effective, high-throughput oligo synthesis methods.

Understanding Long Oligo Pool Synthesis for Capture Technology

Long oligo pool synthesis for capture is a method designed to produce large custom sets of long oligonucleotides simultaneously. These oligonucleotides are engineered to hybridize with specific nucleic acid sequences, allowing selective enrichment of targeted regions. This technique supports high-throughput, precise, and cost-effective probe generation, which is essential for various downstream applications in sequencing and molecular assays, helping researchers and clinicians achieve accurate genomic analysis.

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Key Influences Supporting Growth in the Long Oligo Pool Synthesis for Capture Market

One of the main forces driving market expansion is the increasing demand for precision medicine approaches. Precision medicine focuses on customizing disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment based on individual patient characteristics. The surge in genomic sequencing usage has made personalized therapies more accessible and effective. Long oligo pool synthesis for capture plays a crucial role in advancing precision medicine by enabling highly specific genomic enrichment and probe design, which are fundamental for targeted sequencing, biomarker discovery, and patient stratification in both clinical and research environments. For example, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported that the U.S. FDA approved 16 new personalized treatments in 2023, a notable rise from six approvals in 2022. This includes seven cancer drugs and three treatments for other conditions, highlighting the growing focus on tailored therapies that boost demand for related genomic technologies.

Rising Genetic Disorder Rates Propel Market Expansion

Another important factor contributing to market growth is the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders. These disorders, caused by DNA mutations or alterations, affect health and development, and their detection has improved due to advancements in medical diagnostics and genetic screening. Long oligo pool synthesis for capture facilitates precise targeting and enrichment of relevant genetic regions, enabling efficient identification of mutations responsible for these conditions. This supports accurate diagnosis, personalized treatment, and the design of targeted therapies. For instance, the Cystic Fibrosis Trust in the UK reported that the number of people living with cystic fibrosis rose from 11,148 in 2022 to 11,318 in 2023, demonstrating a growing need for advanced genomic tools to address such disorders.

Regional Market Trends and Growth Patterns

In terms of geography, North America represented the largest market for long oligo pool synthesis for capture in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing investments in genomics and biotechnology. The overall market analysis encompasses key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on this evolving market.

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