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The Business Research Company's JRC PN10 Round Robin Support Services Market to hit $2.08B by 2030, growing at 8.3% CAGR.

Expected to grow to $2.09 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Joint Research Centre (JRC) Pressure Nominal (PN10) Round Robin Support Services market has been gaining significant traction recently due to increasing demands for quality assurance and standardization across laboratories worldwide. This sector is expanding as industries and regulatory bodies place more emphasis on accurate, reliable testing and calibration standards. Below is an overview of the market size, growth drivers, key trends, and regional outlook shaping this evolving industry.

Market Size Expansion and Future Outlook for JRC Pressure Nominal (PN10) Round Robin Support Services

The market for joint research centre pressure nominal (PN10) round robin support services has experienced impressive growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $1.4 billion in 2025 to $1.51 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This increase during the historic period is largely due to heightened requirements for quality assurance in laboratories, the expansion of industrial compliance mandates, wider adoption of calibration standards, growing participation in proficiency testing programs, and the development of international testing protocols.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to sustain this momentum, reaching $2.09 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.3%. The forecasted growth is driven by rising demand for globally harmonized measurement standards, increased reliance on data-driven validation techniques, advancements in industrial automation and precision, broader environmental monitoring efforts, and a stronger focus on accreditation and regulatory compliance. Key trends shaping the market in the coming years include broader adoption of standardized interlaboratory comparison programs, greater emphasis on measurement uncertainty analysis, growth in remote technical support and virtual audits, demand for harmonized testing procedures, and the integration of sophisticated statistical reporting tools.

Understanding Joint Research Centre Pressure Nominal (PN10) Round Robin Support Services

JRC pressure nominal (PN10) round robin support services involve coordinated interlaboratory activities where multiple laboratories conduct standardized tests or measurements on identical samples or materials. The goal is to evaluate and enhance the accuracy, consistency, and quality assurance of measurements in scientific and industrial settings. These services typically encompass proficiency testing, calibration assistance, technical support, and comprehensive data analysis designed to harmonize methodologies and validate results among participating labs.

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Key Influences Driving Growth in the JRC Pressure Nominal (PN10) Round Robin Support Services Market

One of the primary factors fueling this market’s growth is the increasing importance of data-driven decision-making. This approach relies on factual data, analytics, and evidence rather than intuition or guesswork to guide strategies and choices. The surge in availability of digital data and advanced analytic tools allows organizations to make faster and more accurate decisions based on solid evidence. JRC PN10 round robin support services bolster this process by providing standardized interlaboratory comparisons, validated benchmarking, and statistically robust evaluation results. These help improve data reliability, enhance measurement accuracy, and support evidence-based technical and regulatory decisions. For example, in January 2025, Kanerika Software Pvt. Ltd., an India-based company, reported that 95% of organizations aim to strengthen their data-driven decision-making capabilities, highlighting the critical role of analytics in shaping strategic plans. This growing emphasis on data-driven approaches is a key driver for the expansion of the JRC PN10 round robin support services market.

Emphasis on Quality Assurance and Control Standards Propels Market Demand

Another significant driver is the heightened focus on quality assurance and control within laboratories, particularly due to stricter regulatory requirements. Quality assurance and control involve systematic procedures designed to guarantee laboratory tests remain accurate, reliable, and consistent over time and across different experiments. The demand for such processes has increased as regulatory bodies and accreditation organizations enforce more rigorous standards for maintaining reproducible and dependable test results. JRC PN10 round robin support services aid laboratories in this endeavor by offering standardized interlaboratory comparison exercises and validation protocols. These enable labs to benchmark their performance, detect inconsistencies, and ensure accuracy in their testing outcomes. For instance, in September 2024, the UK’s National Institute for Biological Standards and Control (NIBSC) announced that from January 2025, all category 1 biological medicines would follow a harmonized independent batch release and control testing procedure under the ""Windsor framework."" This initiative strengthens quality control standards nationwide by ensuring consistent laboratory testing practices. Consequently, rising demands for rigorous quality assurance are driving growth in the JRC PN10 round robin support services market.

Rapid Growth of Industrial Laboratories Boosts Market Expansion

The proliferation of industrial laboratories is another factor contributing to the market's growth. Industrial labs are specialized facilities set up by companies or industrial entities to conduct research, product development, testing, quality control, and compliance verification related to their operations. The number of these labs has increased due to growing investments in research and development, as organizations seek to enhance testing and innovation capabilities in response to stringent regulatory standards and competitive pressures. JRC PN10 round robin support services enhance the effectiveness of industrial labs by facilitating interlaboratory comparisons, improving method validation, aligning practices with ISO and IEC standards, and strengthening overall quality, accuracy, and regulatory compliance. For example, the Global BioLabs Report 2023 by King’s College London revealed that there are 69 biosafety level (BSL)-4 laboratories worldwide, including 51 operational, 3 under construction, and 15 planned facilities across 27 countries, illustrating the expansion of high-level industrial labs. This growth in industrial laboratory infrastructure is directly propelling demand for JRC PN10 round robin support services.

Geographical Outlook Highlighting North America and Asia-Pacific Regions

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the JRC pressure nominal (PN10) round robin support services market. Nevertheless, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The market analysis covers several important regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on global market trends and growth opportunities.

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