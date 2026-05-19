SCW.AI and Simtra BioPharma Solutions Announce Co-Innovation Partnership for Digital Factory Transformation

SCW.AI x Simtra Biopharma Solutions Co-innovation Partnership

SCW.AI and Simtra BioPharma partner to modernize shop floors, starting with the Bloomington (U.S.) and Halle (Germany) via SCW.AI's Digital Factory Platform.

Our partnership with SCW.AI underscores our commitment to enhancing manufacturing capabilities. We aim to transform our factories into fully digital, effective, and sustainable operations.” — Stephen Closs, Simtra BioPharma Solutions

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCW.AI , a global leader in digital factory solutions, is excited to announce a groundbreaking co-innovation partnership with Simtra BioPharma Solutions . This partnership marks a significant milestone as Simtra becomes a valued customer of SCW.AI, leveraging its advanced Monitoring Solutions and Compliance Solutions to enhance manufacturing efficiency and compliance at their first implementation site in Bloomington, with expansion to Halle.The Monitoring Solutions addresses several critical operational challenges, enabling Simtra BioPharma Solutions to achieve significant improvements in their manufacturing processes. It offers better visibility to line and labor performance, real-time OEE, downtime and workforce tracking, and detailed reporting of work order performance, granular root cause analysis of line performance, facilitating better decision-making through real-time and automated reporting. Additionally, the solution reduces operator burden and manual workload while supporting advanced problem-solving. With Monitoring Solutions, Simtra will experience improved response times to equipment problems, more informed decision-making, enhanced problem-solving capabilities, and faster, lower-cost scaling across lines, sites, and digital capabilities.The implementation at Simtra’s Bloomington site served as the foundation, with expansion of monitoring capabilities to Halle. The transformation roadmap includes several key stages aimed at fully digitizing the factory operations:- Digital Factory / OEE Go-Live: Initial implementation and go-live of the Monitoring Solutions to digitize current manufacturing processes.- Paperless Factory: Transitioning to a paperless environment at the Bloomington site to streamline operations and reduce manual workload with Compliance Solutions - Digital Logbook.- Advanced Automation & AI: Leveraging automation and artificial intelligence to further enhance operational efficiency and decision-making processes with Iot Hub, AI Hub & Automation Hub.“We are thrilled to partner with Simtra BioPharma Solutions in this co-innovation journey,” said Evren Ozkaya, founder and CEO of SCW.AI.“Simtra is a highly respected and important player in the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry, and our Digital Factory Platform is designed to transform their operations by providing unparalleled visibility and efficiency. This is just the beginning; we will be working together with Simtra to transform their factories into end-to-end digital factories, achieving remarkable results and setting new standards for the industry.”“We are excited to integrate SCW.AI’s Digital Factory Platform into our operations,” said Stephen Closs, Vice President, Technical Services of Simtra BioPharma Solutions. “This partnership underscores our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance our manufacturing capabilities and deliver superior value to our stakeholders. Through the digital factory transformation roadmap, we aim to transform our factories into fully digital, effective, and sustainable operations.”About SCW.AI:SCW.AI by Supply Chain Wizard, a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and a Gartner Cool Vendor in Supply Chain Execution Technologies, is an innovative Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firm and a global leader specializing in digital factory and digital supply chain solutions. Through its cloud platform, SCW.AI collaborates with manufacturers to design, develop, and implement scalable digital solutions that enable end-to-end digital supply chain transformations primarily in the pharmaceutical and consumer goods industries. These solutions leverage cutting-edge technologies like IoT, AI, and machine learning. From shop floors to executive boardrooms, SCW.AI is committed to generating sustainable value by utilizing data-driven decision-making to unleash the production potential that is already there but hidden within the company's facility.For more information about SCW.AI, please visit: scw.aiAbout Simtra BioPharma Solutions:Simtra BioPharma Solutions is a premier CDMO with over 65 years of sterile injectable experience. Simtra offers world-class cGMP sterile fill/finish, development services, technical expertise, quality service, and a uniquely collaborative approach. With a commitment to excellence, the company strives to make a positive impact on the well-being of patients worldwide.For more information about Simtra BioPharma Solutions, please visit www.simtrabps.com

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