Bravo Salon Announces Exciting New Services, Team Achievement, and Upcoming Educational Event

Bravo Salon Hair Extensions Hair Topper Blonde

We’re thrilled to expand our offerings and celebrate the hard work of our team.” — Alicia Shannon Bravo

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bravo Salon is proud to announce the expansion of its services to include a variety of hair extensions and hair toppers , designed to enhance volume, length, and style for clients experiencing thinning hair. These new offerings reflect Bravo Salon’s commitment to providing cutting-edge, personalized hair solutions for every client.In addition, Bravo Salon celebrates the accomplishment of Sevda Ononur, who has successfully completed a 3-year cosmetology program, earning her Certificate of Excellence and Completion. Sevda is now moving forward to obtain her stylist licensing, bringing her advanced skills and expertise to Bravo Salon’s clientele.Looking ahead, Bravo Salon will host a special educational evening in May 2026, focusing on hair extensions and hair toppers. This event will provide attendees with in-depth knowledge, tips, and demonstrations, showcasing the salon’s dedication to both client education and professional development.Adding to its accolades, Bravo Salon has been recognized with the Achievement Award for Best Color, Highlights, and Balayage in Scottsdale for 2026, underscoring the salon’s reputation for excellence and artistry in hair care.“We’re thrilled to expand our offerings and celebrate the hard work of our team,” said [Owner/Director Name], owner of Bravo Salon. “Our new services, combined with Sevda’s achievements and our upcoming educational event, reflect our ongoing commitment to innovation, education, and providing the highest-quality hair care to our clients.”For more information on services, the upcoming educational event, or to schedule an appointment, visit https://bravosalonaz.com or call (480) 951-8076.Address:10614 N 71st Place, Scottsdale, AZ, 85254

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