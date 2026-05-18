Kandy Myst by Cinnamon Hosts Exclusive Meet and Greet with Rugby Legend Kieran Read

H.E David Pine - High Commissioner of New Zealand to Sri Lanka, Sri Lankan Rugby Legends Nigel Ratwatte and Fazil Marija and Kandy Myst by Cinnamon team with Kieran Read

KANDY, SRI LANKA, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- An exclusive meet and greet with Kieran Read was recently hosted at Kandy Myst by Cinnamon , bringing together leading figures from Sri Lanka’s rugby community in a landmark engagement that further spotlighted the country’s growing potential as a sports tourism destination.Curated by the hotel, the exclusive session offered guests a rare opportunity to engage with one of international rugby’s most respected leaders, as Read shared perspectives on high-performance leadership, team culture, resilience, and the evolving global sporting landscape. The intimate forum encouraged meaningful dialogue and cross-cultural exchange, reinforcing the role of sport as a powerful connector between destinations, communities, and global audiences.The event welcomed an esteemed gathering of Sri Lankan rugby legends, alongside distinguished dignitaries including the New Zealand High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, His Excellency David Pine and the Mayor of Kandy, His Excellency, Chandrasiri Wijenayake, underscoring the significance of the occasion within both sporting and diplomatic circles.Positioned in the heart of one of Sri Lanka’s most culturally rich cities, Kandy Myst by Cinnamon continues to create immersive experiences that blend hospitality, culture, and sport, contributing to the country’s emergence as an attractive destination for international sporting engagement and experiential travel.The evening concluded on an inspiring note, leaving attendees with valuable insights, renewed connections within the rugby fraternity, and a shared vision for the future of sports tourism in Sri Lanka.

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