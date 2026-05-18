Utello Launches With 3M+ Views Across Over 20 Campaigns, Challenges Standard Influencer Marketing Model

Utello, a creator marketing agency behind over 20 brand campaigns and 3M+ views, is calling out the broken influencer model and offering a better one.

LAGOS, LAGOS, NIGERIA, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The influencer marketing industry has a secret: most campaigns don't drive revenue. They drive impressions. And for SaaS, e-commerce, and consumer electronics brands pouring thousands into creator deals, the difference is everything.Utello, a creator marketing agency working with brands across SaaS & Tech, e-commerce, and consumer electronics, is challenging the way influencer marketing is sold and executed."Most agencies optimise for views and follower counts. We optimise for revenue," says John, Founder of Utello. "Brands are tired of vanity metrics. They want campaigns that actually convert."Since launching, Utello has run over 20 brand campaigns generating over 3 million views - but more importantly, driving measurable revenue outcomes for its clients through precise creator matching, performance-focused briefs, and end-to-end campaign management.The problem with influencer marketing today:The standard agency model prioritises reach over relevance. Brands are matched with creators based on follower size, rather than audience fit. Campaign briefs are generic. Results are measured in likes, which should be leads.For SaaS brands especially, this approach fails. A software product needs an audience that understands its use case..How Utello does it differently:Utello focuses on three things most agencies ignore: audience alignment, revenue-focused briefs, and transparent reporting. Every creator selected for a campaign is vetted for audience fit. Every brief is built around conversion.The agency works across SaaS & Tech, e-commerce, and consumer electronics, three of the highest-growth sectors in digital marketing, and handles everything from creator sourcing to campaign fulfillment.About Utello:Utello is a creator marketing agency helping SaaS & Tech, e-commerce, and consumer electronics brands drive revenue through influencer campaigns and talent representation. Founded by John Duru, Utello operates with a lean, results-first model built for brands that care about ROI over impressions.Website: https://utello.co For press inquiries, interviews, or campaign requests, contact john@utello.co

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