Visology Announces Expansion Across Greater Boston Through Its Relationship with Stop & Shop Beginning Spring 2026

Visology Vision Centers are conveniently located inside Stop & Shop stores

Growth initiative brings convenient, technology-enabled vision care to neighborhood grocery destinations

Visology’s mission is to make quality eyewear and vision care part of everyday life, our presence inside Stop & Shop allows us to meet customers where they are, in the heart of their communities” — Ariel Croitorescu

QUINCY, MA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visology, an innovative optical retail brand focused on accessible, fashion-forward eyewear and modern vision care, today announced a 5 store expansion across the Greater Boston area through its through its continued retail presence within Stop & Shop stores. The expansion will begin in Spring 2026, with the new locations opening in Quincy, Braintree, East Wareham, Swampscott and Somerville.

Visology’s continued growth reflects a shared commitment with Stop & Shop to enhance the customer experience by integrating essential health services into everyday shopping environments. By bringing professional eye exams, advanced optical technology, and affordable eyewear directly into neighborhood grocery stores, the partnership aims to make vision care more convenient and accessible for local communities.

“Visology’s mission is to make quality eyewear and vision care part of everyday life,” said Ariel Croitorescu, Chairman of Visology. “Our continued presence inside Stop & Shop allows us to meet customers where they already are — in the heart of their communities — while elevating their shopping experience with seamless access to essential eye care services.”

Each Visology location offers comprehensive eye exams, curated eyewear collections, and a streamlined, technology-driven experience designed to simplify the path from diagnosis to purchase. The brand’s proprietary face-scanning technology ensures a personalized fit for every customer, while its affordable pricing model makes high-quality eyewear accessible to a broad range of consumers.

“By operating inside Stop & Shop stores, we are redefining convenience by integrating vision care into the daily routines of our customers,” said Alberto Elias, CEO of Visology. “This expansion is about more than opening stores it’s about serving neighborhoods in a meaningful way. By combining trusted grocery destinations with professional eye care services, we are improving access, saving time for families, and delivering a better overall customer experience for the communities we serve.”

Visology’s expansion builds on the success of its original locations in Medford and in Dedham, Massachusetts, with these 5 additional locations across the Greater Boston Area signifying the company’s next phase of growth. Visology plans to continue expanding within Stop & Shop store locations as it scales its footprint across the Northeast.

About Visology

Visology is a next-generation optical retail brand dedicated to transforming the vision care experience through advanced technology, curated design, and customer-first service. By combining AI-driven tools with high-quality, affordable eyewear, Visology creates a simple and convenient way for consumers to access comprehensive vision solutions within their everyday routines. To learn more about Visology, visit www.visologyus.com

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop is focused on delivering a wide assortment of fresh, healthy options at a great value through strong weekly sales and everyday low prices. Its new GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose however they want to shop - whether it's in-store or online, which offers both delivery and same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger and working to ensure no student has to go to school hungry through its Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 50,000 associates and operates more than 350 stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit: www.stopandshop.com.

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