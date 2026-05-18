MEC Violet Mathye: Limpopo Transport and Community Safety Dept Budget Vote 2026/27

Honourable Speaker, Dr Makoma Makhurupetje,

Honourable Deputy Speaker, Hon Mamorobela,

Honourable Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba,

Members of the Executive Council,

The whippery,

Honourable Members of the Legislature,

Traditional Leaders,

Distinguished Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

It is an honour and privilege to table the Budget Vote of the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety.

This budget is tabled at a time when our province continues to make meaningful strides in improving transport infrastructure, strengthening community safety, expanding access to government services, and creating opportunities for our people.

Transport remains one of the key enablers of economic growth and development. It facilitates the efficient movement of people and goods, ensuring that citizens are able to travel to places of learning, workplaces, healthcare facilities, and various centres of economic activity. An effective and reliable transport system is fundamental to improving access to opportunities and stimulating economic participation.

Equally important is the safety of our communities and road users, as a safer province creates a conducive environment for investment, economic confidence, and sustainable development. Investors are more likely to invest in a province that is stable, accessible, and secure.

Before outlining our plans for the current financial year, it is important to reflect on the progress registered during the previous financial year.

Madam speaker, so far, we have traveled a worthy path.

The Department of Transport and Community Safety remains firmly committed to clean governance, accountability, and full compliance with legislative and regulatory prescripts. Through our unwavering dedication to sound financial management and good governance practices, the Department has successfully attained a Clean Audit outcome. This achievement reflects the collective commitment and hard work of management and employees alike.

Our goal is not only to maintain this standard of excellence, but to consistently sustain this level of performance year after year as we continue to serve the people of Limpopo with integrity, transparency, and professionalism

Honourable Members,

The Department has successfully concluded new subsidised bus contracts with bus operators across the province. Through this intervention, government continues to subsidise public transport in order to lessen the financial burden on commuters.

This means government pays a substantial portion of the operational costs to bus operators, enabling passengers to pay affordable fares for daily commuting. During the previous financial year alone, the subsidised bus system benefited more than five million passengers throughout Limpopo.

This programme continues to play a vital role in connecting communities to places of work, education, healthcare facilities, and economic opportunities.

In an effort to bridge the gap affecting the “missing middle,” the Department, through the Shova Kalula Initiative, distributed 522 bicycles to needy learners who are not covered by the Scholar Transport Programme. This initiative seeks to ensure that no learner is deprived of access to education due to transport challenges. More learners will benefit from this initiative during the current financial year and beyond, until all affected learners are adequately catered for.

Honourable Speaker,

As I further reflect on the previous year’s achievements, the Department has made tremendous progress in the completion of the Thohoyandou Taxi Rank project. The contractor is hard at work onsite, and the remedial works are planned for completion by August 2026. Upon completion, this facility will provide the much-needed infrastructure for taxi operators within the Thulamela municipal area.

The Taxi Rank will not only improve public transport services in the area, but it will also contribute significantly towards the professionalisation of the taxi industry, improve passenger safety, create a dignified trading environment, and stimulate local economic activity.

Honorable members

To fast-track the processing and issuance of public transport operating permits, the Department has successfully developed Integrated Transport Plans for the Thabazimbi and Blouberg Local Municipalities. These plans will empower municipalities, in their capacity as planning authorities, with critical information relating to public transport demand and supply patterns prior to the consideration and processing of permit applications. This intervention will improve planning, promote informed decision-making, enhance regulatory efficiency, and contribute towards a more coordinated and sustainable public transport system.

The Department has successfully processed and issued 2800 operating permits to taxi operators, thereby contributing towards improved regulation and formalisation of the public transport sector. In municipalities where Integrated Transport Plans are not yet in place, the Department has provided support through the development of enquiry reports derived from assessments conducted on existing public transport demand and supply conditions. These enquiry reports will assist municipalities in making informed decisions during the consideration and processing of new operating licence applications, while also promoting proper planning and balanced public transport operations.

Madam Speaker

To improve passenger and learner safety, the Department has launched a programme aimed at monitoring all scholar transport vehicles, with a specific focus on compliance with road safety requirements and applicable transport regulations. This initiative has significantly enhanced the safety of learners during transportation by ensuring that vehicles operating within the scholar transport system are roadworthy, properly licensed, and compliant with safety standards. As a result, the programme has contributed towards reducing the risks of road crashes and incidents involving learners, while promoting safer and more reliable scholar transport services across the province. This programme has since been adopted by National, where all provinces are now implementing it.

Honourable Members,

In our commitment to bringing services closer to the people, the Department has made substantial progress in the construction of two K53 Testing Centres in Seshego and Thohoyandou. Both facilities are nearing completion, with the Thohoyandou Centre already on the verge of occupation.

These facilities underscore government’s determination to improve service delivery and eradicate the long queues and overcrowding that citizens have endured while seeking licensing services. The completion of these centres will significantly improve access, convenience, and efficiency in the delivery of motor vehicle and driver licensing services.

Honourable Speaker,

Road safety remains one of the critical priorities of this Department. In our effort to reduce road crashes and fatalities, the Department successfully recruited 154 young people as traffic learners, who are currently undergoing training at the Traffic Training College.

This initiative serves a dual purpose. Firstly, it is a meaningful contribution towards youth employment and skills development. Secondly, it prepares the Department for the implementation of the envisaged 24-hour, 7-day law enforcement shift system, which will enhance visibility and improve traffic law enforcement across the province.

Honourable Speaker,

Community safety remains everybody’s responsibility. In strengthening the fight against crime and improving the safety of citizens, the Department continued to support the work of the South African Police Service through community-based safety structures.

During the 2025/2026 financial year, through the Expanded Public Works Programme, the Department recruited:

400 Youth Civilians on Patrol (YCOP),

500 participants under Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED),

775 Community Policing Forums (CPFs), and

225 Community Safety Forums (CSFs).

These structures complement the work of the police, help close the gap between law enforcement agencies and communities, and contribute towards improving trust, cooperation, and community participation in the fight against crime.

Honourable Members,

The Department remains committed to transformation, inclusivity, and empowerment. We continue to advance the participation of women and persons living with disabilities in the workplace.

Out of the 112 employees recruited during the previous financial year:

54 are women, demonstrating our commitment to women empowerment; and

7.1% are persons living with disabilities, reflecting our dedication to building an inclusive public service that leaves no one behind.

Honorable members

Gateway Airports Authority Limited, in partnership with Air Traffic and Navigation Services, has successfully upgraded the Very High Frequency Omnidirectional Range (VOR) navigation system at Polokwane International Airport as part of ongoing efforts to improve the safety and reliability of airport operations. The VOR system provides critical navigation guidance for aircraft departures, arrivals, and terminal instrument approaches, thereby enhancing aviation safety, particularly during adverse weather conditions and reduced visibility.

This important intervention is aimed at reducing flight interruptions, improving operational reliability, and strengthening the airport’s capability to support efficient air traffic movements. The VOR upgrade forms part of a broader aviation infrastructure improvement programme, which also includes the planned acquisition and installation of an Instrument Landing System (ILS). The ILS will further enhance the airport’s operational capability by allowing aircraft to land safely under significantly lower visibility conditions, thereby improving flight consistency, operational efficiency, and passenger confidence.

Honourable Speaker,

Through relentless efforts and excellent traffic-related services, this Department continues to position itself as one of the main revenue collectors within the Provincial Administration.

During the 2025/2026 financial year, the Department successfully collected revenue amounting to R988 million. We believe this revenue will add significant value to the province and provide much-needed relief during periods of financial pressure and budgetary constraints.

Madam Speaker

As I move in the 2026/2027 financial year, the Department has been allocated a total budget of R3.1 billion, which reflects an increase of 5.4% compared to the previous financial year.

From this allocation:

R954.1 million has been allocated towards Bus Subsidy services to ensure that commuters, particularly those from rural communities, continue to benefit from affordable public transport by paying reduced bus fares whenever they utilise this service.

Honourable Speaker,

The development of Integrated Transport Plans for municipalities will continue during this financial year. This intervention seeks to empower municipalities with the necessary information, planning tools, and technical capacity to effectively support the processing of public transport operating licences as planning authorities.

An amount of R11.5 million has been allocated towards this important programme.

Honourable Members,

The Department has allocated a total amount of R326.5 million towards strategic priority projects aimed at improving service delivery and strengthening transport and community safety infrastructure across the province.

The priority projects allocations are as follows:

R10 million for the maintenance of the Seshego Government Garage;

R10 million for the construction of classrooms at the Traffic Training College;

R17 million for the Traffic Training College Kitchen and Canteen;

R38 million for the Thohoyandou Taxi Rank Facility;

R65 million for the Electronic Vehicle Monitoring System;

R3.5 million for the Moving Violation Recorders Project;

R44.5 million for the implementation of the 24/7 Law Enforcement Shift System;

R58.5 million for the Government Fleet Replacement Project, including three VIP vehicles to serve as relief vehicles for Members of the Executive Council; and

R34.1 million for the Expanded Public Works Programme to complement the work of SAPS and support Road Safety programmes.

Honourable Speaker,

Compensation of Employees remains one of the major cost drivers within the Department. An amount of R1.3 billion has been allocated towards Compensation of Employees to ensure that the Department continues to attract, retain, and support the human capital required to deliver on its mandate.

An amount of R580 million has been allocated towards the operational requirements of the Department, including the payment of office accommodation leases, physical security services, and cleaning services to ensure a safe and conducive working environment. The allocation will also cover communication-related contracts, including cellphone services, as well as the procurement of essential tools of trade such as IT equipment and firearms required to enhance operational efficiency and support effective service delivery across the Department.

Honorable speaker

An amount of R97 million has been allocated to Gateway Airports Authority Limited to cater for both its operational requirements and the implementation of its turnaround strategy.

This allocation is intended to strengthen the entity’s operational capacity, improve service delivery, and support strategic interventions aimed at enhancing its long-term viability and performance. GAAL remains a Schedule 3D public entity, and while progress continues to be made, more work still needs to be undertaken to ensure that the entity becomes financially self-sustainable and less reliant on government support over time.

Very importantly, the Department has set itself a revenue collection target of R1 billion for the current financial year. We remain confident that through disciplined implementation, improved systems, enhanced compliance, and dedicated personnel, this target will be achieved.

Honourable Speaker,

These achievements and planned investments demonstrate that despite prevailing challenges, the Department continues to deliver on its mandate and improve the lives of the people of Limpopo.

As we table this budget today, we reaffirm our commitment to:

safer roads,

reliable and affordable public transport,

accessible government services,

strengthened law enforcement,

community participation in safety initiatives, and

inclusive economic empowerment.

Madam Speaker

I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and congratulate Olivia Maponya on her election as the President of the South African National Small Bus Operators Council. This is a remarkable achievement and a proud moment for the public transport sector.

Ms Maponya continues to break barriers and push boundaries in an industry that has historically been male-dominated. Through her resilience, leadership, and dedication, she has become an inspiration to many women aspiring to participate meaningfully in the public transport sector. Her achievement not only reflects her personal excellence and commitment, but also signifies progress towards greater inclusivity and gender transformation within the industry.

Let me also congratulate the CEO of GAAL, Ms. Mokgadi Matli on her inauguration as the Chairperson of the Joint Planning Committee for Polokwane International Airport. This appointment is in line with the requirements of the National Key Points Act, which provides for shared responsibility between the airport management and the South African Police Service in ensuring the protection and safeguarding of the airport as a National Key Point.

Special acknowledgement goes to the Provincial Commissioner, Major General Thembi Hadebe, for her sterling work in the fight against crime in the province. Under her leadership, crime levels have significantly declined, contributing to Limpopo being regarded as one of the safest provinces in the country. This achievement is a testament to her dedication, commitment, and the collective efforts of the entire SAPS team.

I will not do justice if I fail to acknowledge and express my sincere appreciation to all our traffic officers who, against all odds and under challenging conditions, continue to work tirelessly in monitoring our roads and enforcing compliance with traffic laws. Your unwavering commitment in combating lawlessness on our roads, particularly in dealing with non-compliant vehicles and cross-border buses, continues to save lives and improve road safety across our province.

I also extend my gratitude to the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee, Honourable Lebea, and the entire Committee for your oversight, guidance, and constructive engagement, which continue to strengthen accountability and service delivery within the Department.

I would also like to thank all our stakeholders for their continued support to the Department in its pursuit of safer public transport and safer communities. Special appreciation goes to SANTACO and NTA for their collaborative efforts in promoting stability within the taxi industry and contributing towards the reduction of taxi-related violence and killings in the province.

We also extend our sincere gratitude to Eyes of the Nation, led by Mr. Fani Kgopa, for the significant role they continue to play in the fight against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, as well as other forms of crime within our communities.

My sincere appreciation also goes to the Head of Department, Mr Stephen Matjena, management, and all officials of the Department for your hard work, resilience, and commitment in steering the ship and ensuring that the mandate of the Department is realised.

As I conclude my speech, I wish to express my sincere appreciation to the Honourable Premier of Limpopo, Phophi Ramathuba, for your visionary leadership, unwavering support, and guidance. Your commitment to improving the lives of the people of Limpopo continues to inspire us to serve with dedication and excellence.

Lastly, to my family, whose support is immeasurable and from whom I draw strength daily, thank you for your unwavering support, patience, and understanding during times when the demands of my work consume much of my time. Your encouragement and sacrifices do not go unnoticed, and I remain deeply grateful for the role you continue to play in my journey.

Honorable members

The budget before this House is not merely a financial instrument; it is a commitment to service delivery, accountability, and improving the quality of life of our people.

Working together, we can build a safer, better connected, and prosperous Limpopo.

Madam speaker, I therefore present the Budget of R3.1 billion for Vote 8 to this August House for consideration and adoption.

I thank you.

#GovZAUpdates