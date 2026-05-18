TuneLoom Launches Personalized Science-based Music App to Help Parents Build Calmer Screen-Free Routines for Toddlers

TuneLoom helps parents build calmer screen-free routines with personalized songs, lullabies, soundscapes, and bedtime rituals for children ages 1 to 5.

iOS app turns a child’s name, age, and daily routines into personalized songs, lullabies, white noise, and bedtime rituals for parents with children ages 1 to 5

TuneLoom gives us a calmer option when we do not want to turn on another screen. My toddler connected with hearing his name in the songs, and it has become part of our bedtime and transition routine.” — TuneLoom parent

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TuneLoom, a new iOS parenting app for families with babies and toddlers, today announced the launch of its personalized music platform designed to help parents create calmer bedtime routines, smoother daily transitions, and more engaging screen-free moments for children ages 1 to 5.

Built for the real parenting moments that happen every day, TuneLoom turns a child's name, age, and routines into personalized songs, lullabies, white noise, pink noise, nature soundscapes, and structured audio rituals. Parents can use the app during bedtime resistance, brushing teeth, potty time, cleanup, mealtime, car rides, daycare transitions, tantrums, travel, or the 5 p.m. "witching hour" when a screen often becomes the easiest option.

TuneLoom is designed for parents looking for a practical alternative to video-first toddler apps. While many children's apps rely on screens, visual stimulation, and constant interaction, TuneLoom is built around listening. The goal is simple: give parents an audio-first tool that keeps young children engaged without adding more screen time to the day.

"Toddler parents are not looking for another novelty app. They are looking for small, reliable ways to make the day feel less overwhelming," said Sparsh Saxena, from TuneLoom. "When a child hears their own name in a song about bedtime, brushing teeth, sharing, or calming down, the routine can feel more familiar. It stops feeling like a fight and starts feeling like a ritual."

TuneLoom enters a growing category of parenting tools for families searching for better ways to manage toddler routines, screen-time guilt, emotional regulation, bedtime battles, and early learning. For parents comparing the best parenting apps of 2026, TuneLoom offers a focused answer.

The app brings together several parent-requested features in one place:

- Personalized songs using the child's name, age, and daily routines

- Bedtime lullabies designed for wind-down with slower tempos and soft dynamics

- White noise, pink noise, and soundscapes for naps, sleep, travel, and quiet time

- Routine-based songs for cleanup, brushing teeth, potty time, mealtime, sharing, transitions, and calming down

- A growing personalized songbook designed for repeated listening across toddlerhood

- An audio-first experience parents can use while cooking, driving, cleaning, or preparing for bed

TuneLoom's personalization is based on a simple developmental insight: children respond strongly to familiar sounds, repetition, routines, and their own names. The app uses those familiar cues to make music feel more relevant to a child's world. Instead of generic songs that sound the same for every family, TuneLoom creates songs connected to a child's real life, including their name, stage, and routine.

TuneLoom's design draws on specific peer-reviewed findings. Studies by Mandel, Jusczyk & Pisoni (1995) in Psychological Science showed infants recognize their own names by 4.5 months; Parise, Friederici & Striano (2010) in PLoS ONE demonstrated that hearing their name orients attention in 5-month-olds. A 2016 University of Washington study found musical exposure enhances infant neural responses to both music and speech. A 2023 University of Geneva study showed music interventions enhance brain microstructural maturation. TuneLoom translates these findings into songs that use the child's name. TuneLoom's compositions also integrate elements from Indian Classical and Western musical traditions, each contributing distinct developmental benefits.

The app is also built around the questions parents are already asking late at night: how to get a toddler to sleep without a 90-minute battle, how to calm a tantrum without handing over a tablet, how to make brushing teeth or potty time feel less like a fight, how to reduce screen time without losing the few minutes of peace a screen provides, and how to make daily routines feel less chaotic.

"Parents get judged for using screens, judged for not using screens, judged when bedtime is hard, and judged when their toddler melts down in public," Saxena said. "TuneLoom is built from the opposite belief. These moments are normal. Parents deserve tools that feel warm, useful, and realistic."

TuneLoom is available now on the Apple App Store for iPhone and iPad. The company plans to continue expanding the app with additional bedtime rituals, toddler routine categories, parent-requested song themes, new soundscapes, and keepsake features that help families preserve the songs connected to their child's early years.

Parents can learn more at https://www.tuneloom.com.

Download TuneLoom at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/tuneloom/id6752673420



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