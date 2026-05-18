10th edition of the Singapore Garden Festival returns to Gardens by the Bay from 4 - 12 July 2026

Singapore Garden Festival 2026 Show Garden themed ‘The Wild and the Restless’ by Inch Lim Show Garden themed ‘African Thunder’ by Leon Kluge

Be captivated by the finest in tropical horticulture and floral artistry

SINGAPORE, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 10th edition of Singapore Garden Festival (SGF) returns to Garden by the Bay from 4 to 12 July 2026, with a spectacular floral celebration to bring the theme “Carnival of Blooms” to life.Jointly organised by NParks and Gardens by the Bay, SGF is one of the world’s premier international garden and flower shows and renowned for celebrating the beauty and diversity of tropical landscape design and horticulture alongside spectacular floral artistry by the world’s most acclaimed garden and floral designers.A highlight this year is the Show Gardens: All-Stars Edition, a special showcase marking SGF’s 10th edition. Eight previous “Best of Show” winners, including designers from Singapore and across the globe, return to compete for the prestigious Pinnacle Award. Each garden will be a masterful expression of landscape design, artistry and storytelling, brought to life in collaboration with local implementing partners.Equally unmissable is the Floral Windows to the World Championship (FWWC), where international floral masters take the stage in a thrilling live competition. Across three days, designers go head-to-head in a series of elimination rounds, creating intricate floral works under pressure before a live audience. The competition’s final showdown will happen at the FWWC Finals Dinner, where one Grand Champion will be crowned.A refreshed debut will be made for the My Living Space Competition, where participants reimagine how greenery can be seamlessly woven into everyday living. Expanding on the previous Balcony Gardens competition, this competition spotlights inventive, real-world ideas for small-space design — offering inspiration for urban dwellers looking to bring nature into their homes.The Singapore Orchid Show, organised in partnership with Orchid Society of South East Asia, will make a comeback at SGF 2026, featuring rare, unique and award-winning orchid varieties grown by hobbyists and industry players. These orchids, including warm and cool-growing species and hybrids found in different regions around the world, will be on display at the Flower Dome.Visitors can also look forward to Orchid Extravaganza, inspired by the craftsmanship and architectural heritage of six Indonesian regions. Presented in partnership with Indonesia’s Ministry of Creative Economy, the display features more than 7,000 orchids set among anyaman woven artworks and recreations of Sumbanese thatched houses and multi-tiered Balinese Meru towers.Other Festival highlights spread across Gardens by the Bay include the 14th International FDSS Cup Floral Designing Competition, Community Garden Edibles Competition, Singapore Gardeners’ Cup, Landscape Design Challenge and the Penjing and Artistic Stone Exhibition Competition.A bustling MarketPlace organised in partnership with Planters Market (@plantersmarketsg) will feature retailers offering plants gardening wares, trinkets, collectibles and more. Beyond the blooms, expect a night out for families, kids and friends with music performers, F&B stands, carnival vibes, stilt-walker performances and an interactive Light Garden.For more information, please visit https://sgf.nparks.gov.sg and follow SGF on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/SGGardenFest ) and Instagram (@SGGardenFest).Get tickets to Singapore Garden Festival here - https://sgf.nparks.gov.sg/tickets/

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