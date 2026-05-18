Industry-First AI Strategist for Google Ads Launches With Gemini Support

Arizona-based independent paid media studio brings enterprise-grade strategy to small businesses, alongside companion Google Ads auditor Buddy.

This industry has plenty of campaign managers and a real shortage of coaches. The lever-pulling is being automated. The coaching is not. ” — John Williams, Founder, It All Started With A Idea

QUEEN CREEK, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- It All Started With A Idea , an independent paid media studio founded by 15-year industry veteran John Williams, today announced the public launch of a conversational AI strategist built specifically for Google Ads — believed to be the only agentic resource in the advertising industry operating with approved Google Cloud access for Google Gemini integration with Google Ads. The studio also launched Buddy (trademark pending), a companion Google Ads auditor running on the same Gemini-supported infrastructure.The launch addresses what Williams calls a structural failure in the paid media industry: small businesses systematically priced out of senior-level strategic counsel."Most small businesses can't afford senior-level paid media strategy," said John Williams, founder of It All Started With A Idea. "They get assigned junior strategists who pull platform levers without understanding the business. AI is what finally makes it possible to deliver that strategic layer at a price point small businesses can sustain."A Skills Gap, Not a Tool GapIn a recent appearance on Lisa Raehsler's AI Ads and Beyond podcast, Williams rated the current state of paid media skills training at 2 out of 10, citing the collapse of the apprenticeship model that previously gave junior practitioners six to twelve months of supervised business context before managing accounts."AI isn't causing the skills gap. It's exposing it," Williams said on the podcast. "A senior practitioner with ten years of context uses AI as leverage. A junior practitioner without that context uses AI as a substitute for judgment — and the output sounds plausible enough that CMOs can't tell the difference."It All Started With A Idea's strategist agent is designed to operate at the strategic layer, conducting diagnostic conversations with business owners about unit economics, customer acquisition cost, audience saturation, and competitive position — work that historically required experienced human strategists.Buddy: The Companion AuditorBuddy, the studio's Google Ads auditing tool, pulls account data, scores against best-practice frameworks, and produces a prioritized action list in minutes. Williams reports it is the only Google Ads auditor in the industry operating with officially approved Google Gemini cloud access for Google Ads analysis. Buddy is available at ahmeego.com/tools/auditor with no signup required.From Manager to CoachThe dual product launch reflects what Williams describes as the industry's most important structural shift: from campaign management to strategic coaching."This industry has plenty of campaign managers and a real shortage of coaches," Williams said. "A campaign manager pulls levers in the platform. A coach helps a business owner understand what's broken in their funnel, their measurement, or their offer — and translates that into media strategy. The lever-pulling is being automated. The coaching is not."About It All Started With A IdeaIt All Started With A Idea is an independent paid media studio based in Queen Creek, Arizona. Founded by John Williams — a 15-year veteran of paid media management with over $350 million in cumulative managed ad spend across enterprise clients — the studio brings enterprise-grade paid media strategy to small businesses through AI-powered tools and direct consultation. Williams is a Hero Conf speaker and a published contributor to Search Engine Land.For more information, visit itallstartedwithaidea.com.

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