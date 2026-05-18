AIOMEGA's Pediatric and Adult AIO Breathe® to feature AAVOAT™ and TAVMLR® Mechanistic Insights at SLEEP 2026 Baltimore

Mission Statement: Bring affordable innovative technology to health and fitness that fulfills unmet need while reducing complications. Parent or child with snoring or OSA, we got your covered. AIO Breathe oral appliance for Obstructive Sleep Apnea in children, teenagers and adults

New pediatric and adult AIO Breathe® results describe airway changes and AAVOAT™‑TAVMLR® mechanistic insights from observational data presented at SLEEP 2026.

SMART Rx™ and AIO Rx™ align with our core mission statement: Innovation focused on fulfilling unmet need while reducing cost and complications in healthcare and fitness.” — Raghavendra V Ghuge, MD, MBA, DABSM, FAASM

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIOMEGA® Announces Comprehensive Adult and Pediatric Airway Support Platform Featuring SMART Rx™, AIO Rx™, and Growth Responsive Airway Management

Three Scientific Presentations at SLEEP 2026 Highlight Multilevel Airway Optimization Across Ages 6–17 and Adults

AIOMEGA®, developer of the AIO® Breathe family of FDA cleared Pediatric and Adult oral appliances for mild and moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring, announced today its continued development of its airway support platform for adults and children. The company will present three peer reviewed scientific studies at the AASM/APSS SLEEP 2026 Annual Meeting in Baltimore, highlighting structural, functional, and physiologic airway improvements across pediatric and adult populations.

As expressed in the company’s guiding message:

“FROM LIFE’S FOGGY SUNRISE MORNINGS OF CHILDHOOD TO – ITS AGING SUNSETS, LET AIOMEGA® SUPPORT YOUR JOURNEY TO AIRWAY HEALTH.”

AIOMEGA® will exhibit at Booth #968 and will showcase innovations in airway directed therapy, including SMART Rx™, AIO Rx™, and growth responsive pediatric pathways.

Three Scientific Presentations on June 15th and 16th at SLEEP 2026, Baltimore, MA

1. Adult and Pediatric OSA Outcomes Using AAVOAT™

This study evaluates outcomes across mild, moderate OSA and severe (for exploratory research) OSA using AAVOAT™ (Adaptive Antero-Vertical Optimization of Airway Therapy). Data sheds light on multilevel airway improvements in both adults and children to further understand the use of the AIO® Breathe platform across age groups.

2. Growth Responsive Pediatric Airway Development (Ages 6–17)

This presentation highlights dentist-guided, multidisciplinary pediatric OSA management using growth responsive protocols and AAVOAT modeled airway targets. Structural, functional, and physiologic improvements demonstrated using noninvasive imaging and clinical follow up.

3. TAVMLR® / TAVMLRD® Airway Optimization with CBCT Visualization

This study presents CBCT based noninvasive airway analysis reflecting observed changes, including incremental airway expansion and hyoid elevation using TAVMLRD® geometry. The work features multi-segmented adult and pediatric airway management and comparative volumetric visualization of airway changes at initiation of therapy.

Addressing the Unmet Need: Reducing Recurring Titrations

A central focus of AIOMEGA®’s SLEEP 2026 platform is addressing the longstanding clinical burden of recurring titrations, a challenge that affects patients, clinicians, and manufacturers. Traditionally, Gen 1 oral appliances rely on anterior mandibular advancement mechanics that require repeated adjustments, multiple device iterations, and complex attachment systems — often without achieving incremental airway outcomes and diminishing returns while introducing TMJ instability in some cases.

AIOMEGA® introduces a new solution through SMART Rx™ and AIO Rx™, two tools that help clinicians better understand patient needs before the device is built. SMART Rx™ helps clinicians evaluate patient-specific considerations and support clinical decision-making and is not intended to replace clinician judgment. As Dr. Raghu Ghuge, the founder of AIOMEGA would put it: “Get it right the first time. SMART Rx™ and AIO Rx™ align with our core mission statement: Innovation focused on fulfilling unmet need while reducing cost and complications in healthcare and fitness”.

When combined with AIO® Breathe’s patented Antero Vertical mandibular–lingual repositioning, the platform is designed to minimize the need for recurring titrations and reduce the time, cost, and treatment fatigue associated with traditional OSA therapy titrations. This represents a meaningful advancement in airway-directed therapy and supports a predictable, efficient, and patient centered care pathway.

Growth Responsive Pediatric Airway Support

AIOMEGA®’s pediatric platform supports its FDA-cleared ages 6–17 program for mild-moderate OSA and snoring and incorporates growth responsive airway management. Clinicians can now align airway support with craniofacial development, dentition changes, and multidisciplinary care pathways. This approach reflects the company’s commitment to supporting management of long-term airway stability from childhood through adulthood.

Integration With the BROSAR™ Program

AIOMEGA® partners with the Sleep Medicine Institute of Texas to integrate the 9 step BROSAR™ (Body Recomposition and OSA Reduction) program into its airway platform. BROSAR™ emphasizes body recomposition, metabolic health, and lifestyle transformation rather than weight loss alone. The program complements airway therapy by supporting nutrition, hydration, exercise, and behavioral modification and encourages use of data-aggregation engines like AIOMEGA APP.

AIOMEGA® prefers the simplicity of design and technology that resides in the AIO Breathe devices for Adult and Pediatric OSA. This aligns with keeping the devices simplistic in design while focusing efforts on continuous innovation for better OSA treatment and growth-conscious strategies. "This aligns with our mission statement to build innovations while keeping healthcare costs down for patients with OSA".

About the AIOMEGA® App (Therapy Agnostic Monitoring Platform)

The AIOMEGA® App (Android + Apple) is a data aggregation system that works with any treatment pathway — including CPAP, oral appliances from any manufacturer, post-surgical patients, positional therapy, athletic training, and can be even used without any devices just to promote a healthier way of life. The app does not diagnose, interpret, or treat any medical condition.

It displays information in a SMART way from multiple sources, including, FDA cleared third-party wearable devices with sensors that reflect:

• Oxygenation

• Respiratory rate

• Heart rate and HRV

• Sleep architecture representations

• Blood pressure

• Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) data

Other parameters represented in the app include:

• Hydration and nutrition metrics

• USDA style food labels and custom recipes

• Activity, steps, run/walk tracking

• Calorie burn calculations

• Weight management goals and exercise targets

This unified widgets-based platform makes it easy for users to share their data with clinicians, and for fitness coaches to guide users.

Visit AIOMEGA® at Booth #968 — SLEEP 2026, Baltimore

AIOMEGA® invites clinicians, researchers, and industry partners to visit Booth #968 at SLEEP 2026 to explore the full lifetime airway platform, including SMART Rx™, AIO Rx™, AIO® Breathe devices, growth responsive pediatric pathways, and the AIOMEGA® App.

About AIOMEGA®

AIOMEGA® is Tyler, Texas based biomedical technology company engaged in production of AIO® Breathe® oral appliances. AIOMEGA has FDA-clearance for its Pediatric devices (510k) K252525.pdf and for its Adult devices (510k) K233754.pdf. For important safety information, including indications, contraindications, and warnings, refer to the Instructions for Use.

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