Bob Weiner Team Nonpartisan Midterms Issues TV Message With Video, Other Articles Featured by OpEd News

WASHINGTON, DC , DC, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Contact: Bob Weiner/Emma Paris202-306-1200weinerpublic@comcast.netRobert Weiner, former Clinton and Bush White House spokesman and senior staff for Congressman Claude Pepper, Ed Koch, John Conyers, Charles Rangel, Senator Ted Kennedy, and Drug Czar/4‑Star General Barry McCaffrey, along with his team published a nonpartisan, noncandidate video and message on the upcoming midterm elections. The video script, along with other op-eds, were published in OpEd News and received H2 rankings, among the top in the nation. He has also had several H1 articles.For all op-eds visit: www.weinerpublic.com /opeds or https://robertweinerassociates substack .com/The midterm elections are fast approaching. With that in mind, the Weiner team wrote, directed, and published a non-partisan issue message on issues the nation faces as the midterms approach. The script was published as an op-ed to OpEd News where it received an H2 ranking.See the full video on our website : Where Do You Think America Should Go? What are the Critical Issues of this Midterm Election?See the full article on our website: Non-Partisan Non-Candidate Issues - Think TV Message for the Midterm ElectionsSpeakers in the OpEd/Script include:Robert Weiner is a former White House and Congressional Senior Staff. He has an M.A. from UMass Amherst and a B.A. from Oberlin College.Pat Berg is a breast cancer researcher at George Washington University. She has a Ph.D. from the University of Chicago and a B.S. from the Illinois Institute of Technology.Emma Paris is a junior at Saint Mary’s College studying Political Science and Communications.Griffin Cobb is a junior at Providence College studying Political Science and History.Lily Roberti is a sophomore at Arcadia University studying Media and Communication.Andrew Beauchamp is a junior at Linfield University studying Political Science and Journalism.In another piece, Weiner and Griffin Cobb contend that the Department of Defense has a historical and ongoing pattern of providing inaccurate public information regarding military engagements, citing the recent school missile strike in Minab, Iran and the Vietnam War as primary examples. This piece was featured and ranked H2 on Op Ed News.See the full article on our website: Government lies, when telling the truth would get respect from the world for it? -- The Minab School Attack, and moreIn another piece since the last report, Weiner and Andrew Beauchamp analyze the “21st Century ROAD to Housing Act,” citing its overwhelming Senate passage as reason for hope but noting potential legislative hurdles, including House reconciliation and conflicting statements from President Trump regarding housing market values. This piece was featured and ranked H2 on Op Ed News.See the full article on our website: Bipartisan Housing Bill Offers Plan for NationFor more information visit: www.weinerpublic.com For interviews or more information contact: Robert Weiner and Emma ParisRobert Weiner Associates+1 202-306-1200weinerpublic@comcast.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.