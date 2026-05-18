IQIBLA offers special Gifts for Eid al-Adha 2026: Multiple Benefits to Celebrate the Festival of Reunion

iQIBLA-special offer for Eid 2026 iQIBLA - Best Eid gifts iQibla Jood3/Jood 3 AIR -worlds firstsmart Zikr Ring with Qibla function iQibla Qwatch S6- your faith & health Companion iQibla Aman A2 - The first faith gift for children

ISTANBUL, ISTANBUL, TURKEY, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Eid al-Adha approaches, the technology brand iQIBLA, which focuses on smart wearable devices for Muslims, has launched a large-scale holiday-themed promotion. This event centers on tiered discounts, clearance offers, and order perks, providing consumers with cost-effective options for holiday shopping while also serving as an attempt for the brand to build an emotional connection with its target community.

Eid al-Adha is one of the most important festivals for the Muslim community, embodying the cultural essence of devotion, sharing, and reunion. According to reports, the design of iQIBLA's promotion also echoes the spirit of this festival. The event features a tiered discount mechanism: purchasing any single product (including the smart Zikr Ring, adult smartwatches, and kid’s smartwatches) qualifies for a 15% discount; buying two or more items across different categories qualifies for a 20% discount; purchasing three or more products grants the maximum discount of 30%. This design encourages families to shop together or prepare holiday gifts for relatives and friends, aligning with the traditional customs of sharing and giving during the festival.

In addition to tiered discounts, the promotion also offers multiple extra benefits: consumers who spend $199 or more in a single order will receive a brand-customized T-shirt; users who purchase the designated S6 smartwatch model will receive an additional watch strap ; all orders come with a random gift, including items such as fridge magnets and prayer mats, combining practicality with cultural significance. Moreover, the brand has launched a clearance offer for certain inventory items, with specified models of the Zikr Ring and children’s smartwatches available at a 35% discount.

The full-scenario product matrix covers the holiday gift needs of all Muslim

The products participating in this promotion include smart Zikr Ring, adult smartwatches, and kid’s smartwatches. The full-scenario religious technology product matrix provides comprehensive gifts choice for all Muslim:

The smart Zikr Rings, with classic design, multiple options, minimalism combined with a sense of fashion, IP67 water resistance for various scenarios, one-click accurate tasbih count, and real-time prayer time reminders. The third-generation smart Zikr Rings, represented by JOOD 3 and JOOD3 AIR, include the world's first Qibla direction feature, allowing believers to conveniently and accurately perform religious rituals wherever they are.

The third-generation Muslim smart watch products, represented by Qwatch S6, integrate prayer time reminders, Quran player, and other religious functions, while also adding heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, balancing religious practice with health management, and serving as a “portable faith companion” for believers. These devices are both practical smart gadgets and fashionable wearables that express faith.

The third-generation children's watch, represented by Qwatch aMan A2, features the world's first Salat detection function, combined with Islamic cultural education, religious habit formation, and safety location tracking, protecting children's growth while maintaining family faith.

As the leading Muslim technology brand and the inventor of the smart Zikr Ring, iQIBLA has, since its establishment in 2020, strived with the mission of "creating a technology brand serving 2 billion Muslims worldwide," deeply cultivating the religious technology sector, and accurately capturing key scenarios in Muslim daily worship, dhikr, and pilgrimage. By deeply integrating millennia-old religious traditions with cutting-edge smart technology, iQIBLA has developed a full series of products centered on the Smart Zikr Ring and Qwatch. become more and more popular around worldwide's Muslim communities. Over four years, total shipments have exceeded 4 million units, with registered app users surpassing 3 million, securing a leading position in the global Muslim smart wearable market.

Industry experts analyze that with the segmentation of the consumer market, more and more brands are attempting to integrate their products with traditional festival scenarios of specific cultural communities to enhance user engagement and brand recognition. iQIBLA's smart wearable devices themselves carry distinct cultural attributes, and this Eid al-Adha-themed promotion represents the brand’s ongoing exploration in this direction. By combining product discounts with holiday emotions and cultural symbols, the brand can not only drive sales conversion but also strengthen its positioning and influence within the Muslim consumer community.

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