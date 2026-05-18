Pozières Consulting Inc to Rebrand after Completion of Management Buyout

Pozieres Consulting

The opportunity set for geopolitical risk advisory has never been stronger, which is precisely why I have decided to move from advisory into execution to apply these insights directly.” — Mathew Casey

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pozières Consulting Inc today announced that it will undertake a strategic corporate rebranding initiative following a successful management buyout (MBO) under which founder Mathew Casey will exit to establish a family office.Under the terms of the transaction, Mathew Casey will serve as an Advisor to the Board during the transition period to ensure a smooth handover of key relationships and institutional knowledge built over two decades of leadership.The management team, led by acting Chief Executive Officer Gabriel Dubois, assumes ownership with a clear mandate to preserve the company’s heritage of integrity, discretion, and excellence in assisting corporate clients to navigate the complex political landscape of emerging markets.Commenting on the transition, Gabriel Dubois, acting CEO, said:“Mathew’s leadership established the foundation upon which Pozières Consulting operates today. Our priority is continuity for our clients, our people, and our analytical standards. The evolving geopolitical environment presents significant demand for bespoke, contextualized, political risk analysis, and we are well positioned to expand upon the platform Mathew has built over the past two decades.”Commenting on the departure, Mathew Casey added:“The Pozières brand is deeply personal to me and I am grateful to Gabriel and the team for being willing to undertake a significant rebranding. The opportunity set for geopolitical risk advisory has never been stronger, which is precisely why I have decided to move from advisory into execution to apply these insights directly. I leave the firm in exceptionally capable hands and look forward to continuing my relationship with Pozières as both advisor and client.”Following completion of the buyout, the firm will retain its existing analyst and advisory teams and continue to provide confidential geopolitical risk advisory services to multinational clients globally. The forthcoming rebrand will reflect the firm’s continued commitment to independence, discretion, and long-term client partnerships.HSBC acted as financial advisor on the transaction, while Stirling Partners provided legal and strategic counsel to the management team.About Pozières Consulting IncPozières Consulting Inc is a privately held political risk advisory firm specializing in bespoke geopolitical analysis and business intelligence through a worldwide network of analysts and sources. Founded in 2005, the company serves multinational clients across Europe, North America, and Asia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.