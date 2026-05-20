Hugo Correcher Launches Free Investing Webinar and AI-Powered Portfolio Platform for Working Professionals

twoassetcircle

Two Asset Circle gives full-time professionals access to proprietary stock and property intelligence tools previously unavailable outside institutional finance

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hugo Correcher, a cybersecurity engineer who built a seven-figure property portfolio and a six-figure stock portfolio over the course of a full-time career, today announces the launch of a free public webinar and AI-powered investing education platform at twoassetcircle.com.The platform, Two Asset Circle, is designed to help working professionals build diversified investment portfolios in stocks and US real estate without leaving their careers. Hugo's launch addresses a documented gap in financial outcomes for working professionals: according to the Employee Benefit Research Institute, nearly half of American retirees exit the workforce earlier than planned, with the majority of those departures involuntary due to health events, disability, or workforce restructuring."Most professionals have income and good intentions, but no system to convert either into lasting financial assets," Hugo said. "Two Asset Circle gives them the framework and the technology to do exactly that."Platform and CurriculumHugo's investing framework treats stocks and property as a single compounding engine rather than separate strategies. Equity dividends are directed toward property holding costs; property equity is recycled back into the stock portfolio. The approach is designed to compound across both asset classes simultaneously, regardless of market conditions.The free webinar — available at twoassetcircle.com — covers Hugo’s core dual-asset framework, common capital inefficiencies in professional finances, and a live demonstration of both proprietary AI platforms he developed.Proprietary AI ToolsHugo has developed two AI-powered platforms available exclusively to course members:• Stock Screener: Analyses thousands of US equities in real time, tracking institutional capital flows, congressional trading disclosures, and technical signals to produce a single actionable confidence score per stock.• Property Market Analyser: Scores US property markets across seven indicators — including rent-to-price ratio, vacancy rate, days-to-sell, unemployment, and population growth — to surface markets where demand is outpacing supply ahead of price movement.Both platforms are built, maintained, and updated by Hugo directly. Course members access them through a private community portal on an ongoing basis.AvailabilityThe webinar is free and open to the public. Registration is available at twoassetcircle.com. Hugo Correcher is available for media interviews and commentary on retail investing, AI in personal finance, and wealth building for working professionals.All content provided by Two Asset Circle is for educational purposes only and does not constitute personal financial advice. Individual results will vary. Consult a licensed financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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