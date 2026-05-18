Healthcare Education Leaders Highlight Solutions to Growing Healthcare Workforce Shortages

Pima Medical Institute Chief Executive Officer, Andy Andress and Chief Legal and Government Affairs Officer, Andrea Snow, recently discussed workforce trends and the evolving healthcare landscape during an appearance on Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew

Pima Medical Institute Emphasizes Workforce Innovation, Employer Collaboration and Allied Healthcare Career Pathways

We cater to those students who are ready to get into the workforce and they want to get there with a great education and to be career ready when they graduate.” — Andy Andress, CEO

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As healthcare systems nationwide continue to face significant workforce shortages, leaders from Pima Medical Institute are emphasizing the need for strong employer partnerships, career-focused education and workforce readiness initiatives to help meet growing demand across healthcare professions.According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is projected to grow much faster than the average for all occupations over the next decade, resulting in millions of new healthcare-related job openings nationwide. Demand continues to rise not only for nurses, but for all allied healthcare professionals including medical assistants, dental assistants and hygienists, respiratory therapists, radiologic technologists, the veterinary sciences and more.Pima Medical Institute Chief Executive Officer, Andy Andress, and Chief Legal and Government Affairs Officer, Andrea Merisotis Snow, recently discussed these workforce trends and the evolving healthcare landscape during an appearance on Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew, reinforcing the career college’s longstanding focus on preparing students for meaningful, in-demand healthcare careers.“We cater to those students who are ready to get into the workforce and they want to get there with a great education and to be career ready when they graduate,” said Andress. “Healthcare employers need skilled professionals who can step confidently into patient care environments, and that’s why hands-on training and workforce alignment are so important.”Founded in 1972, Pima Medical Institute has spent more than five decades preparing students for careers in allied healthcare fields through career-focused education, clinical experiences and employer partnerships designed to help students transition successfully into healthcare careers. Now more than ever, healthcare employers are seeking career-ready professionals who bring more than technical knowledge alone. With more than 175,000 healthcare professional graduates nationwide, we’re truly providing quality care in the communities we serve.“What makes Pima Medical Institute different is that we're not just teaching technical training, we're going above and beyond to create those relationships to teach things like soft skills and critical thinking and prepare our students to be career ready on day one,” said Merisotis Snow.In addition to providing quality education, Pima Medical Institute works closely with healthcare systems, workforce organizations and community partners to help strengthen talent pipelines and better align education with industry needs. Leaders say solving workforce shortages will require continued collaboration between educators, healthcare employers and industry leaders to ensure communities have access to qualified healthcare professionals, prepared to meet evolving patient care demands.“It’s not just the doctors and nurses, it’s all the allied health roles as well and that’s really what we’re in the business to be able to help provide,” added Andress.Merisotis Snow continued, “It’s really focusing on those in the classroom, in the laboratory and in the clinic experiences so we can get you educated successfully with meaning and purpose and out into the workforce to solve the critical healthcare professional shortage as quickly as possible.”For those interested in starting their educational journey , there are two upcoming start dates for certificate programs on May 20 and July 1.For more information about Pima Medical Institute and its healthcare programs providing professional training in medical, dental and veterinary healthcare programs, go to pmi.edu.About Pima Medical InstitutePima Medical Institute is an employee-owned, private, accredited allied healthcare college dedicated to providing classroom studies paired with real-world training at medical facilities. Established in 1972, Pima Medical Institute helps students become career ready, focusing exclusively on healthcare professions, including medical, dental and veterinary fields. Curriculum includes certificate, associate, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs.The medical career college has an extensive online curriculum and a presence in eight states, operating 16 campus locations in Arizona (Tucson, Phoenix and two campuses in Mesa); California (Chula Vista and San Marcos); Colorado (Aurora, Denver and Colorado Springs); Nevada (Las Vegas); New Mexico (Albuquerque); Texas (Houston, El Paso and San Antonio) and Washington (Seattle and Renton.) For more information and a complete list of programs offered at each campus, visit pmi.edu or call 1-888-442-5998.

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