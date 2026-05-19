Underground Donut Tour Named Tripadvisor’s Best Food Tour in Boston for 2026

Fresh cider donuts on the tour Kanes Donuts - always incredible Donut are made with love See the sites in downtown Boston Incredible way to finish the tour in the North End

Underground Donut Tour was named Tripadvisor’s Best Food Tour in Boston for 2026, earning Best of the Best honors for 8 straight years.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Underground Donut Tour is proud to announce that it has once again been recognized by Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards, marking the eighth consecutive year the company has earned one of Tripadvisor’s highest honors for travel experiences. This year, the company’s award-winning Boston experience, widely recognized as one of the top-rated food tours in the country, was ranked #8 among Tripadvisor’s top Food & Drink experiences.The Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best distinction is Tripadvisor’s highest recognition, awarded to fewer than 1% of listings worldwide based on consistently outstanding traveler reviews and ratings over a 12-month period.“We’re incredibly honored and grateful to our guests, guides, and donut shop partners for helping us achieve this milestone for the eighth year in a row,” said Jeff Woelker, founder of the Underground Donut Tour. “Being recognized by Tripadvisor as Boston’s Best Food Tour is an amazing accomplishment and reflects the passion our team brings to every single experience.”The company’s signature Boston Donut Tour takes guests through some of the city’s most historic neighborhoods, including the Financial District, Boston Public Market, Greenway, and North End, while enjoying some of the area’s most celebrated donuts, pastries, cider donuts, coffee, and sweet treats. Along the way, guests hear stories about Boston’s revolutionary past, immigrant communities, local architecture, and evolving culinary scene, making it one of the most unique and entertaining Boston food tour experiences available today.Among Boston food tours , the Underground Donut Tour has become especially well known for combining delicious food with engaging storytelling, local history, architecture, and a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that appeals to visitors of all ages.Tripadvisor reviews consistently praise the experience for its combination of incredible food, local storytelling, fun guides, and family-friendly atmosphere, with many visitors describing the Underground Donut Tour as Boston’s best food tour and a must-do activity while visiting the city.Founded in Chicago in 2015, the Underground Donut Tour has grown into the world’s largest donut-focused walking tour company, operating in 29 cities across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company offers public tours, private tours, holiday tours, and custom group experiences that combine local history, culture, architecture, and sweet treats into one unforgettable adventure.Guests interested in booking the award-winning Boston Donut Tour or exploring experiences in other cities can learn more at www.undergrounddonuttour.com

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