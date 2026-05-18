HENNGE KK. Expands Strategic Partnership with WithSecure to Strengthen MSP-Focused Security Offering in North America

HENNGE

HENNGE K.K. expands its partnership with WithSecure, strengthening endpoint, email, and cloud security offerings for MSPs in North America.

The expanded partnership between HENNGE K.K. and WithSecure allows us to continue building a more comprehensive security portfolio for our partners and customers in North America.” — Robert Sharp, President and CEO of HENNGE Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HENNGE Inc. , the North American subsidiary of Japan-based cloud security company HENNGE K.K., today announced the expansion of the strategic partnership between HENNGE K.K. and WithSecure Corporation, bringing additional endpoint and managed security capabilities to HENNGE’s growing North American security portfolio.The expanded collaboration builds on the long-standing relationship between HENNGE K.K. and WithSecure, which has included the delivery of cloud and endpoint security technologies to organizations in Japan through HENNGE’s security solutions. As part of this next phase of the partnership, HENNGE Inc. will extend the benefits of the collaboration to its North American customers and managed service provider (MSP) partners through newly launched offerings such as HENNGE Endpoint & Managed Security The launch reflects HENNGE’s continued commitment to delivering practical, enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions that reduce operational complexity for organizations and MSPs.“HENNGE has always focused on simplifying advanced cybersecurity for organizations that need strong protection without added complexity,” said Robert Sharp, President and CEO of HENNGE Inc. “The expanded partnership between HENNGE K.K. and WithSecure allows us to continue building a more comprehensive security portfolio for our partners and customers in North America, combining identity, email, and endpoint security into a more unified experience.”HENNGE Endpoint & Managed Security is a cloud-managed endpoint security solution that combines endpoint protection, detection, response, and optional 24/7 managed monitoring capabilities into a single offering. Designed to strengthen device-level security while minimizing administrative overhead, the solution helps organizations and MSPs improve visibility, accelerate threat response, and reduce operational burden.In addition, HENNGE Inc. continues to provide HENNGE Cloud Protection , an email security solution powered by WithSecure technology, enabling MSPs to deliver layered protection across both endpoint and cloud environments.The expanded partnership also strengthens HENNGE Inc.’s ability to support MSP operations through multi-tenant security management capabilities, allowing partners to deploy and monitor security policies across multiple customer environments through a centralized interface.To mark the continued collaboration, representatives from HENNGE K.K., HENNGE Inc., and WithSecure participated in WithSecure SPHERE2YOU Helsinki 2026, WithSecure’s annual global partner conference focused on innovation, collaboration, and the future of managed security services.Organizations and managed service providers (MSPs) interested in learning more about HENNGE’s endpoint and cloud security offerings can contact HENNGE’s cybersecurity experts at contact@henngeinc.com.About HENNGE Inc.HENNGE Inc. is the North American subsidiary of HENNGE K.K., focused on delivering cloud identity and cybersecurity solutions to organizations and managed service providers (MSPs) across the United States. Its flagship platform, HENNGE Identity, provides centralized identity and access management with single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, and contextual access controls designed to strengthen security in cloud-first environments.About HENNGE K.K.HENNGE K.K. is a Tokyo-based SaaS and cloud security company guided by the philosophy of “liberation of technology to change the world.” Founded in 1996, HENNGE develops cloud security and productivity solutions used by thousands of organizations and millions of users globally, including its flagship cloud security platform, HENNGE One.About WithSecureWithSecure is a cybersecurity company focused on delivering endpoint protection, detection and response, and managed security solutions to organizations and managed service providers worldwide. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, WithSecure provides security technologies and services designed to help organizations defend against modern cyber threats.

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