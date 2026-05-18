PMP-Certified Engineer Kesava Abisek Leads Supplier Risk Strategies Driving Global Manufacturing Gains

Kesava Abisek Rengaraju Senthamil Selvi

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kesava Abisek , PMP-certified Supplier Quality Engineer is gaining recognition in his role through quality improvement and higher quality in the provision of services to clients. He has over a decade of experience working in medical devices, aerospace, and automotive manufacturing to continue to deliver influential innovation in contemporary quality systems.As a leader in supplier quality and advanced manufacturing settings, Kesava is the leader of several high-impact efforts aimed at reducing defects, fortifying compliance frameworks and improving operational efficiency. Some of the recent works include the implementation of data driven quality controls and supplier risk mitigation strategy, which has greatly improved the production reliability and minimized disruptions across supply chains.Among his significant accomplishments were as a result of supplier quality improvement programs led by him, the on time delivery rates have increased by 20%, and the production efficiency has risen to up to 15%. He has also played a critical role in executing complex validation tasks and incorporating continuous improvement tools such as Lean Six Sigma to simplify the manufacturing processes. has helped organizations to proactively identify and implement quality issues before they go out of control.Kesava possesses a Master degree in Industrial Engineering and is a PMP certified candidate with a good technical understanding of the process validation, statistical analysis, compliance standard such as FDA regulations and ISO systems. His career has seen him make a contribution towards a successful introduction of new products, optimization of suppliers and enhancement of overall system reliability through well organized and scalable quality practice.In addition to his technical work, Kesava is also making active attempts to introduce the use of new technologies to the processes of quality engineering, i.e., machine learning. His progressive concept is very much correct in an ever-growing tendency of the industry to much more intelligent more data-driven manufacturing systems.The awards including: Excellence in Quality Engineering Award and Continuous Improvement Leadership Award that he has received as the leader of continuous improvement and operational excellence also play the role of highlighting what contributions had been made by this individual on the world. His work remains to be in line with the dynamic needs of global manufacturing where precision, compliance, and innovation are paramount.

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