45 Years and Counting: Pizza Hut Singapore Unveils Brand Refresh and Next Phase of Growth with 'Feed Good Times'

Pizza Hut Feed Good Times box Pizza Hut logo Pizza Hut Otah Laksa 45th Anniversary

Pizza Hut Singapore is marking its 45th year with a bold brand refresh, anchored by its global platform, Feed Good Times.

SINGAPORE, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pizza Hut Singapore is marking its 45th year with a bold brand refresh, anchored by its global platform, Feed Good Times. More than a visual update, the refresh signals a shift in how the brand shows up for Singaporeans today — moving beyond occasional moments to become part of everyday life.From Occasions to Everyday Good TimesFor decades, Pizza Hut has been part of Singapore’s shared moments, from family dinners to late-night cravings. As habits evolve, the brand is evolving with them. The refreshed Feed Good Times platform builds on what Pizza Hut has always stood for, while expanding how it shows up: more frequently, more seamlessly, and across more everyday occasions. Whether it’s a quick solo meal, a midweek reset, or a spontaneous get-together, Pizza Hut is positioning itself as the go-to for everyday good times — not just special occasions.A Sharper, More Relevant BrandThe refresh introduces an updated visual identity, including logo, typography, and a more distinctive presence across stores and digital touchpoints — designed to feel more immediate, expressive, and in tune with how Singaporeans live and eat today. This extends across key customer interactions, from restaurant environments and store design to packaging, pizza boxes, menu boards, and the app experience, creating a more cohesive andrecognisable brand wherever customers interact with Pizza Hut.While the look evolves, what remains unchanged is the role Pizza Hut plays: bringing people together over food. The difference is in how the brand now delivers on that promise — faster, easier, and across more touchpoints, from dine-in and takeaway to delivery and digital. Turning Good Times into EverydayHabits That’s Worth Coming Back ForAt the heart of this next phase is the relaunch of Hut Rewards, redesigned to go beyond traditional loyalty programmes. Built around real customer behaviour, the enhanced programme focuses on rewarding frequency and everyday occasions, not just one-off transactions. Members can expect more personalisedoffers, smarter bundles, and a more seamless experience across channels, making it easier to return, reorder, and engage with the brand regularly.More than a rewards programme, Hut Rewards is how Pizza Hut brings Feed Good Times to life — turning brand promise into repeat behaviour, deeper engagement, and long-term customer value.45 Years On And Looking ForwardSince opening its first outlet at Jalan Jelita in 1981, Pizza Hut Singapore has grown alongside Singapore. As the brand marks 45 years, the focus is firmly on what comes next — showing up in more everyday moments, not just special occasions. To kick off the celebrations, Pizza Hut will launch 45 Days of Good Times from 15 May — a nationwide series of customer-led activations designed to spark connection, energy, and shared moments across Singapore.At the heart of this is the search for “Instigators of Joy” — individuals who bring people together, set the vibe, and turn everyday moments into something worth celebrating. Open to everyone, customers can nominate themselves or someone they know via Pizza Hut’s social channels.Selected Instigators will be given the chance to host their own Pizza Hut parties — on the house — turning their everyday moments into something bigger, more social, and worth sharing.“As we mark 45 years in Singapore, this is more than a brand refresh. It’s a reset in how we show up for our customers today,” said Jayss Rajoo, Director of Marketing & Food Innovation at Pizza Hut Singapore. ‘Feed Good Times’ has always been part of who we are. Now, we are building it for how people live today – more spontaneous, more everyday and across more moments. Because when it comes to good times and pizza, Pizza Hut is still the OG.”More details to participate will be shared via Pizza Hut Singapore's official Instagram, Facebook and TikTok channels.Anniversary Exclusive for a Limited TimeHeadlining the 45th anniversary celebrations is the Otah Laksa Pizza, available from 7 May to 5 July 2026. Inspired by two local favourites, the flavour brings together the richness of laksa with the smoky, savoury depth of otah — reflecting Pizza Hut’s continued spirit of bold innovation with a distinctly Singaporean touch. The pizza features a creamy, mild laksa base layered with rich otah, delivering a familiar yet unexpected flavour combination.As a thank you to Singaporeans for 45 years of support and love, Pizza Hut will also roll out a series of specially curated dine-in, takeaway, and delivery deals — making it even easier for customers to enjoy their favourite meals and celebrate everyday good times together.Get ready to Feed good Times whether you are dining in, grabbing a quick takeaway or dining at the comfort of your own home. Pizza Hut is here to sweeten the deal anytime, everywhere. Additional deals will be rolled out in due course. More details will be shared on Pizza Hut’s social pages.

Pizza Hut Feed Good Times

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