BOOKCHELLA.APP LAUNCHES REVOLUTIONARY PUBLISHING PLATFORM, TO TRANSFORM THE $30 BILLION BOOK INDUSTRY FOR AUTHORS

the Bookchella.App represents the future of publishing. It's not just about selling books – it's about respecting the creative process and ensuring authors can build sustainable careers,"” — The COO i can BE Brand

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Las Vegas-Based Startup Promises 85% Royalties, Zero Reviews, and Integrated Social Ecosystem for Authors WorldwideBookchella.App, a Las Vegas-based digital publishing startup, today announces its launch phase in partnership with the Cultural Authors Academy (CAA), aiming to revolutionize how authors publish, sell, and connect with readers. With an industry-leading 85% royalty model, a "Books Without Borders" philosophy, and integration with the I CAN BE Brand ecosystem, Bookchella.App seeks to dismantle traditional publishing barriers while championing cultural voices across all genres."We're not just building another book platform. We're creating a movement that puts authors first," says the Bookchella.App founding team. "For too long, authors have been trapped in a system that takes more than it gives. Bookchella.App returns power to the creators while celebrating every culture, every voice, and every story."REVOLUTIONARY PLATFORM FEATURES:📚 ECONOMIC TRANSFORMATION• 85% author royalties (compared to industry standard 10-35%)• Weekly payouts (not quarterly like traditional platforms)• Zero review requirements for visibility• No algorithmic gatekeeping🌐 INTEGRATED CULTURAL ECOSYSTEM• Built-in social network for authors ("The Instagram for Writers")• Live streaming capabilities for author events• Direct reader-to-author connections• Integration with QUILL Awards and Cultural Book Festival • Professional marketing and promotional tools, including Bookchella Social advertising for authors and Cultural Authors Academy members💻 CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY• Advanced e-reader with customizable themes• AI-powered discovery algorithms (review-free)• Cross-platform publishing (ebook, audiobook, print)• Real-time analytics dashboard• Mobile-first designPARTNERSHIP WITH CULTURAL AUTHORS ACADEMYBookchella's App launch phase coincides with the Cultural Authors Academy's leadership in establishing the QUILL Awards and Cultural Book Festival, creating a comprehensive ecosystem that supports authors from creation to celebration. This partnership ensures cultural literature receives the platform, recognition, and economic support it deserves."This collaboration represents a seismic shift in how we think about publishing," explains Shelby Sky, Chief of Marketing and Branding for the Cultural Authors Academy. "Bookchella provides the economic foundation while CAA provides the cultural celebration – together, we're building a future where every story matters."BOOKS WITHOUT BORDERS MOVEMENTCentral to the Bookchella.App mission is the "Books Without Borders" manifesto, which rejects the traditional review system in favor of organic discovery and authentic reader connections. The platform believes stories should find their audience naturally, without barriers like star ratings or algorithmic manipulation.Key principles include:• No review requirements for author success• 85% royalties for all authors• Weekly payment schedules• Direct author-reader relationships• Cultural celebration over commercial judgmentI CAN BE BRAND INTEGRATIONThe platform leverages the I CAN BE Brand ecosystem, known for inspiring youth career identity through children's literature. This integration brings:• Educational content partnerships• Youth engagement programs• Career-focused author development• Community building initiatives• Cross-promotional opportunitiesLAUNCH PHASE & CATEGORIESBookchella is in its launch phase and plans to build a diverse catalog featuring romance, thriller, sci-fi, poetry, non-fiction, children's literature, fantasy, mystery, self-help, and memoir — all represented through the lens of cultural authenticity and author empowerment.The platform’s integrated social network, Bookchella Social, offers authors a dynamic space to build audiences, connect directly with readers, and amplify their work through targeted advertising and promotional tools. Combined with Cultural Authors Academy initiatives, this creates a thriving literary community focused on cultural excellence.INDUSTRY DISRUPTIONBookchella addresses critical industry pain points:• Economic Justice: 85% royalties vs. 10-35% industry standard• Speed to Market: Weekly payouts vs. quarterly delays• Creative Freedom: No review dependencies• Cultural Representation: Dedicated support for diverse voices• Author Empowerment: Direct reader relationships"We're witnessing the democratization of publishing," notes industry analyst reports. "Bookchella's model could trigger a mass migration of authors seeking better economic terms and creative control."AVAILABILITY & ACCESSPlatform Access:• Website: bookchella.app• Launch Phase: Active and growing• Author Signup: Free worldwide• Reader Access: Global availability• Mobile Apps: iOS and AndroidIntegration Points:• Cultural Book Festival (June 19-20, 2027, Los Angeles)• QUILL Awards recognition program• I CAN BE Brand educational initiatives• CAA membership benefitsQUOTES FROM EARLY ADOPTERS"The Bookchella App " represents the future of publishing. It's not just about selling books – it's about respecting the creative process and ensuring authors can build sustainable careers," says the COO of i can BE Brand."For the first time, I feel like a platform actually values my work. The 85% royalty rate alone changes everything," says LICHA, children’s book author.ABOUT BOOKCHELLA.APPBookchella is a Las Vegas-based company on a mission to reshape the publishing industry by putting authors first. Offering an industry-leading 85% royalty rate, weekly payouts, and a zero-review, no-gatekeeper platform, Bookchella empowers authors with creative freedom and fair compensation.In partnership with the Cultural Authors Academy, Bookchella proudly supports the QUILL Awards and Cultural Book Festival, initiatives dedicated to elevating cultural voices and celebrating diverse storytelling across all genres. This collaboration ensures that every story, regardless of background or genre, receives the recognition and celebration it deserves.Bookchella also integrates the groundbreaking “i can BE” series, a 100-volume children’s book collection crafted to inspire career exploration and future-ready thinking through engaging storytelling and innovative digital tools like blockchain collectibles, AI-powered reading companions, and crypto-earning rewards. This series reflects Bookchella’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of creators, innovators, and ethical technologists.Together, Bookchella, the Cultural Authors Academy, and the “i can BE” brand create a dynamic ecosystem that supports authors, engages readers across generations, and champions cultural and educational advancement, building a more inclusive, innovative, and author-driven future for publishing.ABOUT CULTURAL AUTHORS ACADEMYBuilding the Premier Literary Institution for Cultural Excellence, the Cultural Authors Academy (CAA) is a groundbreaking organization dedicated to recognizing, celebrating, and advancing cultural literature across all genres.MEDIA CONTACT:Shelby SkyChief of Marketing and BrandingEmail: shelbysky@icanbebrand.comPhone: 877-276-6531 or 909-697-5008

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