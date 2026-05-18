GMC Welding Consultants Confirm Growing Demand for Their Management and Inspection Services

GMC Welding Consultants

Increasing client compliance requirements has seen GMC Welding Consultants see a sharp increase in appointments for their inspection & supervision services.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GMC Welding Consultants provides welding engineering, management and inspection services to construction, power generation, pipeline and associated industries across Australia. They have an established history of providing expert advice to their clients to deliver comprehensive and innovative solutions to welding projects.They offer complete welding, testing and quality management solutions to their clients from concept through to commissioning and asset integrity. They provide an interface between the client and contractors to ensure that all aspects of welding quality are addressed according to applicable standards and specification.Graeme Cole, Founder of GMC Welding Consultants said this when interviewed by Eleven Media , “Over time there has been a growing need for independent specialists to supervise and report on compliance with national standards. It is pleasing to report that there has been a sharp increase in our appointment by corporate clients for the inspection and supervision services in particular. There is a rising awareness of the vast experience and the expert knowledge the team have.”Their engineers hold IWE qualifications and have degrees in Metallurgy. They offer in-house training to welders, supervisors, designers and engineers. The team also have extensive experience with the management of transmission pipeline and process equipment repair both in service and at shutdown periods.GMC welding Consultants have a strong commitment to Compliance & safety. Their personnel have extensive experience in industries where health and safety regulations and procedures are at their most stringent. They are committed to ‘getting it right first time’ to avoid rework and consequential issues during service. Above all, the commitment is to the client and the protection of their personnel and investment.About GMC Welding ConsultantsGMC Welding Consultants provides welding engineering, management and inspection services to construction, power generation, pipeline and associated industries. They have an established history of providing expert advice to clients to deliver comprehensive and innovative solutions on welding projects. Complete welding, testing and quality management solutions for clients from concept through to commissioning and asset integrity.To Learn more about GMC Welding Consultants visit their website here: https://www.gmcconsultants.com.au/

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