Xentra Transport Deploys White Glove Delivery Service in NYC and NJ Ahead of Hamptons Summer Season

New dedicated two-person crews serve luxury furniture brands, art galleries, designers, and hospitality clients across NYC, NJ, and the Hamptons.

Summer in the tri-state is the four-month sprint for luxury delivery. Every job needs two-person crews, blanket protection, building certificates of insurance, and photographed proof of placement.” — Michael C.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xentra Transport, a same-day courier and delivery company serving the NYC and NJ tri-state market, has deployed dedicated white glove delivery crews across the region. The expansion adds two-person teams, larger box trucks with liftgate equipment, and reserved capacity for luxury furniture brands, art galleries, interior designers, and hospitality clients ahead of Memorial Day, the start of the highest-volume white glove delivery season in the tri-state area.

The deployment lands six days before the start of the Hamptons summer season, which runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day each year. Furniture brands, design showrooms, art galleries, and hotels move substantially higher delivery volume during this window as buyers open second homes, designers complete summer installs, and the Hamptons retail and hospitality corridors run at full capacity. Industry demand for white glove courier service across NYC and NJ routinely doubles during the summer months.

White glove delivery is a complete handling protocol, not an expedited courier run. The service category covers two-person crews, inside delivery to the room of choice, blanket and floor protection through the building, assembly and basic installation, packaging removal and disposal, optional haul-away of replaced items, and photographed proof of final placement sent to the brand, designer, or client. The protocol matters most for clients whose value is in the unmarred condition of the goods, where a scuffed leg or torn upholstery panel results in a reorder, a credit, and a customer service escalation.

"Summer in the tri-state is the four-month sprint for luxury delivery," said Kevin O., founder of Xentra Transport. "A designer install in East Hampton on a Friday, a gallery placement in Bridgehampton on Saturday, a showroom delivery to a Tribeca loft on Monday — every one of those jobs needs two-person crews, blanket protection, building certificates of insurance, and photographed proof of placement. The team was expanded to match the volume."

White Glove Delivery NYC service covers Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, Long Island, and the Hamptons including Southampton, Bridgehampton, East Hampton, Sag Harbor, and Montauk. New Jersey White Glove Delivery extends across Newark, Jersey City, Hoboken, Paterson, Edison, Hackensack, and more than 100 additional New Jersey cities.

NYC building protocols are an undercounted part of the work. Pre-war buildings on the Upper East and Upper West Side often require hand-carries up four to six flights of stairs with no freight elevator. SoHo and Tribeca cast-iron lofts have narrow stairwells and weight-restricted elevators that can require disassembling sectional sofas or hoisting pieces through windows on exterior rigging. Doorman buildings across Midtown and the Upper East Side require certificates of insurance filed 48 to 72 hours in advance with the freight elevator booked in specific windows.

Pricing reflects job complexity rather than flat per-piece rates. The standard structure is a 125 dollar minimum plus 3 dollars per mile, with white glove labor billed for two-person teams, stair carries, assembly, COI coordination, and after-hours building access. Jobs requiring building COI filing or freight elevator booking typically need 24 to 72 hours of lead time. Non-building-coordinated jobs can move same-day.

Xentra Transport carries DOT and FMCSA operating authority, issues building certificates of insurance for high-rise access in NYC and NJ, and is registered with SAM.gov for federal contracting. The company holds membership in the New York State Messenger and Courier Association. For art gallery and auction house clients, climate-monitored vans and insured chain-of-custody handling are standard.

About Xentra Transport

Xentra Transport is a same-day courier and delivery company serving NYC, NJ, and the tri-state area. The company operates a 24/7 dispatch and a fleet of cargo vans, box trucks, and dedicated white glove crews with employed drivers. Service categories include chain-of-custody document delivery, medical courier and lab specimen transport, white glove and luxury furniture delivery, pallet and freight shipping, and recurring scheduled routes for commercial clients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.