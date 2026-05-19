Daddy Yankee, Dayanara Torres and Anthony Ramos to lead the 69th Annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade

National Puerto Rican Day Parade 2026 Grand Marshal, Daddy Yankee National Puerto Rican Day Parade 2026 Queen, Dayanara Torres National Puerto Rican Day Parade 2026 King, Anthony Ramos

“Somos Más Que 100x35” celebrates the global impact of Puerto Rican people, culture, and achievement

Puerto Rico isn’t great because of its size… it’s great because of the mark it leaves on the world.” — Daddy Yankee

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Board of Directors of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade (NPRDP) today announced the honorees and key details for its 69th annual celebration of Puerto Rican culture, heritage, and achievement. Under the 2026 theme, “Somos Más Que 100x35” (We’re More than 100x35), this year’s Parade honors the extraordinary contributions of Puerto Ricans across the archipelago and global diaspora in every field of achievement.More than a theme, “Somos Más Que 100x35” affirms that Puerto Rican influence reaches far beyond geography. Although Puerto Rico measures just 100 by 35 miles, Puerto Ricans around the world continue to shape culture, music, sports, entertainment, politics, business, and society through generations of excellence, resilience, creativity, and pride. This year’s Parade will also honor two special communities: Vega Baja, PR and New Jersey.“We are proud to recognize an outstanding group of honorees whose achievements reflect the spirit of this year’s theme,” said NPRDP Board Chair Lillian Rodríguez López. “Each represents the talent, determination, creativity, and cultural pride that continue to uplift Puerto Rican communities worldwide. Together, they show that Puerto Rican impact extends far beyond our island’s size.”The procession will travel up New York City’s Fifth Avenue on Sunday, June 14, bringing together participants and spectators from across the United States and Puerto Rico for one of the nation’s largest cultural celebrations.Leading the 2026 procession as Grand Marshal is global reggaetón star Daddy Yankee. Widely recognized as a culture creator, game-changer, and global icon who helped bring reggaetón to the world, Daddy Yankee shaped the sound and influence of Latin music as we know it today. With era-defining hits like “Gasolina,” “Despacito” (with Luis Fonsi), and “Con Calma” (with Snow), his impact on music and culture is undeniable. He has been named as the 2026 Latin Recording Academy️ Person of the Year, recognizing his lasting contributions and influence.Named Queen of the Parade is Dayanara Torres, the acclaimed TV host, actress, and Miss Universe 1993. She has built a successful career across U.S. and Latin media and currently co-hosts the nationally syndicated El Show de Enrique Santos. She also co-hosted Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (2023–2025). A dedicated philanthropist, she has supported numerous charitable organizations for decades and is a stage three cancer survivor who uses her platform to raise awareness around skin cancer prevention and early detection.Joining them as King is acclaimed actor and musician Anthony Ramos. From his breakout work on Broadway to leading roles in film and television, Ramos has become one of Hollywood’s most dynamic Puerto Rican talents and a strong voice for representation in entertainment.The Parade will also present Lifetime Achievement honors to pioneering public servant and Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez, whose decades of leadership and advocacy have had a lasting impact on Puerto Rican and Latino communities across the United States, and to world-class trumpeter, composer, bandleader, educator, and Latin GRAMMY Awardwinner Charlie Sepúlveda.Ambassadors:Elizardo Castro – writer, comedian and storytellerLilibeth Torres – Boricuaverse Founder, a cosplay collectiveLila Nikole – costume and fashion designerPapo Vazquez – trombonist, composer, arranger and music directorHijo de Borinquen: Ivan Clemente – chef, author and humanitarianOrgullo Puertorriqueño: Los Rivas – multigenerational family of salsa musicians: Jerry Rivas, Jerry Rivas, Jr., Gerardo Rivas, Gerardo Gabriel RivasAthletes of the Year: José and Irad Ortíz – championship jockeys who recently won 1st and 2nd place at the 2026 Kentucky DerbyInfluencer of the Year: Word Life (Facts is Facts) – social media creatorRising Stars:Camila Colon – salsa performerMilton Davila, Jr. – classical guitar prodigyTrailblazer: JJ Gonzalez – pioneering broadcast news journalistCommunity Service: Comite Noviembre – non-profit preserving Puerto Rican heritageTogether, the 2026 honoree roster reflects a wide range of disciplines and generations, underscoring the diversity, excellence, and lasting global influence of Puerto Rican contributions. Additional honorees, cultural tributes, scholarship recipients, event details, and more information about the 69th annual celebration are available at www.prparade.org The NPRDP acknowledges the support of WABC-Channel 7, Manhattan Beer & Beverage Distributors (Corona/Modelo), GOYA Foods, JetBlue as the official airline, JD Sports, MetroPlusHealth, Amazin’ Mets Foundation, Miranda Family Fund, and TWU-Local 100.The National Puerto Rican Day Parade will travel along Fifth Avenue between 44th and 79th Streets in New York City as one of the nation’s largest celebrations of culture and heritage, drawing an estimated one million attendees each year. t will air live on WABC Channel 7 in New York beginning at 12 noon EDT and stream on abc7NY.com, the station’s connected TV apps — including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, and Hulu + Live TV — as well as on the station’s Facebook and TikTok pages.About the National Puerto Rican Day ParadeRecognized as America’s largest celebration of Puerto Rican culture and achievement, the National Puerto Rican Day Parade is a vital platform for cultural preservation, education, and community empowerment. Rooted in the New York City Puerto Rican community’s fight for visibility, inclusion, and equity in the 1950s, the Parade continues to honor Puerto Rican history, arts, and contributions while investing in future generations through educational programs and scholarships. Under its slogan, Un Pueblo, Muchas Voces (One People, Many Voices), the NPRDP celebrates the richness and diversity of Puerto Rican identity around the world.

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