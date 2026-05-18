EFFX AI Launches with 8ait OS, Architect, Activate, Amplify Intelligent Teams and Technology

Founded by the team behind four-time Inc. 500 company Eff Creative Group, EFFX AI brings 50+ years of combined founder experience to AI implementation.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EFFX AI , a new AI advisory and implementation firm, today announced its public launch. Co-founded by Doron Fetman and Toby Hassan-Fishman, the team behind four-time Inc. 500 company Eff Creative Group, EFFX AI introduces 8ait OS, a proprietary AI operating system the founders have been refining and implementing with private clients for two years, alongside a preview of 8ait Marketplace, a forthcoming destination for prebuilt AI products, deployable AI agents, and standalone AI platforms.EFFX AI is Fetman and Hassan-Fishman's next chapter. The two previously co-founded Eff Creative Group in 2013, a four-time Inc. 500 company that won 45+ national and international awards, secured three patents, and built operations across New York City, Singapore, and Hong Kong. EFFX AI is purpose-built for a different problem: designing and implementing the AI infrastructure that businesses actually run on."Companies don't stall because of ambition. They stall because the architecture is wrong. Too many cooks in the kitchen, pipelines held together by follow-up emails, accountability gaps no one wants to own," said Doron Fetman, Co-Founder of EFFX AI. "After nearly three decades of building, scaling, and turning around companies, I've learned the fix always starts with auditing the structure, not only adding AI automations. Introducing 8ait OS, the framework we've created to help leadership teams architect what their business will run on for the next decade."Infinite Execution. Judgment You Can't Replace.EFFX rests on two commitments. The first: operations that run continuously, without manual coordination, without stalled handoffs, without leaking because the right person is out of office. The second: the strategic and creative judgment that comes from decades of building, scaling, and rebranding companies across every stage, industry, and geography. This is the layer software cannot replace."The most important thing AI has done for creative work is collapse the gap between what an operator can imagine and what a single team can ship," said Toby Hassan-Fishman, Co-Founder of EFFX AI. "The brands I've built across fintech, healthcare, consumer, beauty, and entertainment, from emerging founders in New York to international platforms across Singapore and Hong Kong, used to require months of production cycles and large, expensive teams to deliver. Today, the right tools in the hands of the right people unlock infinite possibility. The companies winning are the ones treating brand and operations as one system. EFFX AI is the team that designs both."8ait OS: Architect Intelligent Teams and Technology.8ait OS is not software a company installs. It is a proprietary AI operating framework: a codified system of thinking and execution, comprised of three components. A defined methodology for diagnosing how a business actually operates. Playbooks built from years of pattern recognition across industries. A toolset of multi-agent systems and AI-powered workflows custom-configured to the client's data, stack, and operational reality.It is delivered through consulting, customization, and implementation.Every engagement follows the firm's defined four-phase implementation arc: Audit, Architect, Approve, Execute & Train. From Audit to Approval is delivered in 90 days; Execute & Train follows, sized to scope. The framework is architected around the client's existing data (CRM records, sales history, communications, operational documentation, institutional knowledge) and applied across the core functions of the business: leads, sales, marketing, creative production, finance, HR, customer service, business intelligence, internal communications, and compliance.A recent implementation at an established mid-market advisory firm in the Northeast (300 employees) paired the founders' proprietary Turnformation™ model, with embedded fractional leadership, with agentic system deployment across every division, a full reevaluation of the firm's service offering, and Advisory & Strategic AI Consulting to align the firm's technology strategy with where the business was headed. In nine months, the firm had shifted its trajectory to +33% turnaround, restoring confidence and rebuilding the pipeline. It is one of multiple client engagements the founders have delivered over the past two years.8ait Marketplace: Activate Intelligent Teams and Technology. Coming Soon.Where 8ait OS is a framework delivered through consulting, 8ait Marketplace is activation. Intelligence available off the shelf, for any organization to put to work immediately. A forthcoming destination with three categories of offerings: prebuilt AI products for specific business tasks, deployable AI agents for autonomous operational work, and standalone AI platforms brought to market independently. Each is built from the same operational DNA that powers 8ait OS.The Expertise Layer: AmplifyEFFX AI brings the X factor to every engagement: the strategic, creative, and operational judgment of two founders with 50+ years of combined experience across every stage, industry, and geography. Beyond 8ait OS, EFFX AI offers specialized advisory practices for organizations navigating transformation, restructuring, brand strategy, technology strategy, product development, and AI readiness. These include Turnformation™, the firm's proprietary model for organizations at an inflection point, and Advisory & Strategic AI Consulting for companies that need senior AI expertise on demand. Each practice is offered standalone or alongside an 8ait OS implementation.Engage EFFX AIEFFX AI is currently accepting client engagements. To begin a conversation, visit www.effx.ai or reach the team directly at info@effx.ai.About EFFX AIEFFX AI is an AI advisory and implementation firm headquartered in New York City, founded by Doron Fetman and Toby Hassan-Fishman, formerly of Eff Creative Group, formed in 2013. Eff Creative Group was a four-time Inc. 500 company that won 45+ national and international awards, including two Stevie Woman of the Year awards, a Stevie Executive of the Year, a PRSA-NY Big Apple for Best Global Communications Campaign, and a Fintech Breakthrough Award, plus three patents, with operations across NYC, Singapore, and Hong Kong. The founders have been developing and implementing 8ait OS with private clients for two years. EFFX delivers 8ait OS, a proprietary AI operating system, through consulting, customization, and implementation, and is building 8ait Marketplace, a forthcoming destination for prebuilt AI products, deployable AI agents, and standalone AI platforms. Turnformation™ and 8ait™ are trademarks of EFFX, LLC. Learn more at www.effx.ai

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