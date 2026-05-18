Detroit Techno Pioneers The Belleville Three Historic Performance at Diamondback Music Hall Friday May 22, 2026

The Belleville Three — Derrick May, Juan Atkins, and Kevin Saunderson — reunite for a historic homecoming DJ set at Diamondback Music Hall in Belleville, MI on Friday, May 22, 2026.

Detroit techno founders Juan Atkins, Derrick May & Kevin Saunderson reunite at Diamondback Music Hall May 22. Tickets: diamondbackmusichall.com/bellevillethree

One of the coolest things that's ever happened in Belleville is the invention of techno music by The Belleville Three.” — Ken Voigt, Mayor of Belleville

BELLEVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a monumental homecoming that bridges the gap between the birth of a genre and the future of electronic music, The Belleville Three (Juan Atkins, Derrick May, and Kevin Saunderson) will perform a historic DJ set at Diamondback Music Hall Friday May 22. Tickets are available now at diamondbackmusichall.com/bellevillethree.This event, titled The Origins, marks a symbolic return to the soil where three teenage friends met at Belleville High School and transformed the pulse of the Motor City into a global phenomenon. Known respectively as the Originator, the Innovator, and the Elevator, Atkins, May, and Saunderson are credited with inventing Detroit Techno, a sound that synthesized the mechanical soul of post-industrial Detroit with futuristic electronic textures."Coming back to Belleville means everything to us," says Kevin Saunderson, aka The Elevator, of The Belleville Three, "This is where I learned discipline through sports and developed the mindset that carried me around the world. Being able to return home and share that journey with the community that shaped me is truly special.""My father moved our family to Belleville from Detroit in the late '70s to avoid the trouble I was getting into at middle school. I thought I would hate it at first, but soon realized it was a great environment for learning and engaging with other cultures," says Juan Atkins, aka The Originator, of The Belleville Three. "During my first year at BHS (10th grade) I took an elective called Future Studies. Had I not taken that class, none of this -- especially Detroit Techno -- would exist right now."The event is grounded in a deep commitment to the local community, with 10% of all gross ticket revenue donated directly to the Belleville High School Robotics Club."At the age of 13, my mother and I moved from Detroit to Belleville - even though we lived in a nice area - after a woman three doors down was shot and killed one morning while leaving for work. That moment made it clear to her that it was time to go," says Derrick May, aka The Innovator, of The Belleville Three, "The transition was difficult for me. I had already attended four different elementary schools, so I never felt fully connected. Belleville was different. It was there that I met Kevin and Juan. My experiences in Belleville, both good and bad, shaped who I am today and laid the foundation for my lasting bond with The Belleville Three.""One of the coolest things that's ever happened in Belleville is the invention of techno music by The Belleville Three," says City of Belleville Mayor Ken Voigt, "Having them return to perform here is an outstanding opportunity to celebrate one of the many things that makes our community special.""Belleville High School and Van Buren Public Schools are thrilled to be a part of bringing The Belleville Three home for this special show," says Superintendent of Van Buren Public Schools, Pete Kudlak. "This event bridges the legacy of the architects of techno with the next generation of Belleville's technological innovators!"EVENT HIGHLIGHTS:- The Original Trio: A rare joint reunion appearance by Juan Atkins, Derrick May, and Kevin Saunderson, performing individual and group DJ sets.- Homecoming Atmosphere: Held at the Diamondback Music Hall, located less than a mile from where they first experimented with electronic sound on the shores of Belleville Lake.- A Family Affair: Opening acts will include Juan's daughter Milan Ariel Atkins and the The Saunderson Brothers.- Exclusive Access: A limited VIP tier offers fans an intimate Q&A session and Meet & Greet.- Community Impact: Revenue from every ticket sold benefits the Belleville Robotics Club.Event DetailsDate: Friday, May 22, 2026Venue: Diamondback Music Hall - 49345 S Interstate 94 Service Dr, Van Buren Township, MI, 48111TICKETS AND INQUIRIESTickets can be purchased at diamondbackmusichall.com/bellevillethree or via the Diamondback Music Hall website at www.diamondbackmusichall.com For venue-related inquiries, contact Cory Nemeth, Executive Producer, at info@diamondbackmusichall.com.MEDIA CONTACTAlvis Brigis, Executive Producer, alvisbrigis@gmail.com, 323.898.6277

The Belleville Three | Live at Diamondback Music Hall | Detroit Techno Returns Home

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