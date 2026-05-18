Arun Thai Cuisine Wins 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Thai Restaurant in the Northern Beaches, NSW

NORTHERN BEACHES, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arun Thai Cuisine has been honoured with the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Thai Restaurant in the Northern Beaches, NSW, recognising the restaurant’s commitment to authentic Thai cuisine, exceptional customer service, and outstanding dining experiences. This reward marks the second year in a row the restaurant has received this prestigious recognition.Located at the ocean beach front in Manly, Arun Thai Cuisine has quickly become a favourite destination for locals and visitors seeking fresh, flavourful, and authentic Thai dishes in a welcoming beachside atmosphere. With over 20 years of culinary experience, the owner and chef brings a passion for traditional Thai cooking while combining high-quality local ingredients and modern presentation. Arun Thai Cuisine offers an extensive menu featuring classic Thai favourites, fresh seafood dishes, curries, stir fries, noodles, and a variety of gluten-free and vegan options. The restaurant is dedicated to using fresh seasonal produce sourced from local markets, ensuring every dish delivers vibrant flavours and premium quality. Customers can enjoy dine-in, takeaway, and catering services, all delivered with attentive and friendly hospitality.The restaurant has earned an excellent reputation across the Northern Beaches for its authentic flavours, warm service, and consistently high-quality meals. Diners frequently praise the restaurant for delivering a true taste of Thailand in a relaxed and welcoming setting. Arun Thai Cuisine has also been recognised by the Quality Business Awards for exceeding a quality score of 95%, placing the business among the highest-rated restaurants in its category.Customers consistently praise Arun Thai Cuisine for its authentic flavours, welcoming atmosphere, and outstanding service. One reviewer described the restaurant as “an absolute gem,” highlighting the authentic food bursting with flavour alongside the warm and friendly staff. Another customer raved about the whole fried barramundi, describing it as perfectly cooked with a crispy exterior, tender fresh fish inside, and delicious sweet and sour sauce, noting they had not found the dish prepared to such perfection elsewhere in Sydney. Diners also frequently compliment the cosy and comfortable setting, reasonable prices, and attentive staff, with many calling the meals “absolutely delicious” and saying they look forward to returning again soon.The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly. Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.For more information on Arun Thai Cuisine please visit https://arunthai.com.au/ and to learn more about Quality Business Awards Australia -

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