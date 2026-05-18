Seattle University School of Law Hosts Conference on Indigenous Perspectives on AI

Indigenous Perspectives on AI: Appropriation, Regulation and Innovation is the theme for this year's Innovation and Technology Law Conference hosted by Seattle University School of Law

Indigenous Perspectives on AI: Appropriation, Regulation and Innovation is the theme for this year's Innovation and Technology Law Conference hosted by Seattle University School of Law

Virtual conference will explore Indigenous perspectives on AI, including data sovereignty, regulation, ethics, and innovation.

Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping society, but conversations about its future too often overlook Indigenous perspectives, knowledge systems, and sovereignty.”
— Steven Bender, Seattle University School of Law
SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle University School of Law will host its 9th Annual Innovation and Technology Law Conference on Friday, June 5, 2026, bringing together leading scholars, attorneys, technologists, and Indigenous leaders to explore the rapidly evolving relationship between artificial intelligence, law, governance, and Indigenous sovereignty.

This year’s conference, "Indigenous Perspectives on AI: Appropriation, Regulation, and Innovation", will be held virtually from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PDT and is free and open to the public.

Hosted by Seattle University School of Law and presented by the Technology, Innovation Law, and Ethics (TILE) Institute and the SITIE Initiative, the conference is co-sponsored by the Northwest Center for Indigenous Law, the Seattle Journal of Technology, Environmental & Innovation Law (SJTEIL), and the American Indian Law Journal.

The conference will examine critical issues at the intersection of artificial intelligence and Indigenous rights, including cultural appropriation in AI systems, Indigenous data sovereignty, ethical natural resource use, tribal sovereignty and regulation, and Indigenous-led approaches to technological innovation.

Featured speakers include nationally recognized experts and leaders such as Abigail Echo-Hawk of the Seattle Indian Health Board, Rebecca Tsosie of the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law, Trevor Reed of UC Irvine School of Law, Krystal Two Bulls of Honor the Earth, and Jeff Ward of Animikii.

“Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping society, but conversations about its future too often overlook Indigenous perspectives, knowledge systems, and sovereignty," said Steven Bender, Associate Dean for Planning and Strategic Initiatives and Professor of Law, Seattle University School of Law. "This conference creates space for Indigenous leaders, scholars, and innovators to help shape the legal and ethical frameworks that will define the next generation of AI.”

The annual conference continues Seattle University School of Law’s tradition of convening timely conversations on emerging legal and ethical issues in technology. Previous conference themes have explored blockchain and fintech, data justice, generative AI, innovation and regulation, and the future of artificial intelligence governance.

Registration is required. Registered attendees will receive Zoom access details approximately 24 hours before the event.

Alicia Kan
Seattle University School of Law
+1 206-398-4009
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Seattle University School of Law
+1 206-398-4009
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Founded in 1972, Seattle University School of Law offers nationally ranked JD, MLS, LLM, and SJD degrees in the heart of Seattle. Students benefit from renowned faculty, top-ranked legal writing and clinical/experiential programs, innovative technology, international, and business law programs, and one of the richest curricula in the nation. Seattle U Law—the most diverse law school in the Pacific Northwest—leads the way in flexible legal education for working professionals with the only part-time, hybrid online JD program in Washington state and hybrid hubs in Central Washington, South Sound, and Anchorage, Alaska. Seattle U Law graduates are leaders and lawyers with the practical skills, knowledge, and drive to make a real difference for their clients and communities. The school is committed to educating ethical lawyers and leaders who advance justice, with programs emphasizing academic excellence, inclusion, and service to others. More information about Seattle University School of Law can be found on their website at law.seattleu.edu.

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