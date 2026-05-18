Seattle University School of Law Hosts Conference on Indigenous Perspectives on AI
Virtual conference will explore Indigenous perspectives on AI, including data sovereignty, regulation, ethics, and innovation.
This year’s conference, "Indigenous Perspectives on AI: Appropriation, Regulation, and Innovation", will be held virtually from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PDT and is free and open to the public.
Hosted by Seattle University School of Law and presented by the Technology, Innovation Law, and Ethics (TILE) Institute and the SITIE Initiative, the conference is co-sponsored by the Northwest Center for Indigenous Law, the Seattle Journal of Technology, Environmental & Innovation Law (SJTEIL), and the American Indian Law Journal.
The conference will examine critical issues at the intersection of artificial intelligence and Indigenous rights, including cultural appropriation in AI systems, Indigenous data sovereignty, ethical natural resource use, tribal sovereignty and regulation, and Indigenous-led approaches to technological innovation.
Featured speakers include nationally recognized experts and leaders such as Abigail Echo-Hawk of the Seattle Indian Health Board, Rebecca Tsosie of the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law, Trevor Reed of UC Irvine School of Law, Krystal Two Bulls of Honor the Earth, and Jeff Ward of Animikii.
“Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping society, but conversations about its future too often overlook Indigenous perspectives, knowledge systems, and sovereignty," said Steven Bender, Associate Dean for Planning and Strategic Initiatives and Professor of Law, Seattle University School of Law. "This conference creates space for Indigenous leaders, scholars, and innovators to help shape the legal and ethical frameworks that will define the next generation of AI.”
The annual conference continues Seattle University School of Law’s tradition of convening timely conversations on emerging legal and ethical issues in technology. Previous conference themes have explored blockchain and fintech, data justice, generative AI, innovation and regulation, and the future of artificial intelligence governance.
Registration is required. Registered attendees will receive Zoom access details approximately 24 hours before the event.
Alicia Kan
Seattle University School of Law
+1 206-398-4009
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