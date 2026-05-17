Col. Kurt Anderson takes command of the 136th Airlift Wing

NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, Texas — The 136th Airlift Wing welcomed new leadership during a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, May 16, 2026, as Col. Kurt Anderson assumed command of the wing from Col. Christian Cornette.

Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer, the adjutant general of Texas, attended the ceremony alongside Air National Guard leaders, members of the wing, family members and distinguished guests.

Brig. Gen. Andrew Camacho, assistant adjutant general- Air for the State of Texas, presided over the ceremony, which included the traditional passing of the guidon symbolizing the formal transfer of authority and responsibility of the wing.

While recognizing the wing’s continued operational success and commitment to mission readiness, Camacho praised the Airmen of the 136th Airlift Wing for their performance and dedication to service.

“The true measure of a commander’s success is not how well he performs, but how well the Airmen under his command perform,” said Camacho. “By that measure, you have performed exceptionally well and faithfully answered the call of both our state and nation.”

As the incoming commander, Anderson will lead the wing’s mission to provide worldwide tactical airlift, airdrop and combat support capabilities in support of state and federal operations. The wing operates the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and supports domestic response missions, overseas contingency operations and humanitarian assistance efforts around the globe.

Anderson graduated from Texas A&M University and received his commission in 2002 through the Academy of Military Science in Tennessee. He began his military career with the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, where he advanced from co-pilot to instructor pilot and supported Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System missions combating wildland fires throughout the western United States. After transferring to the 136th Airlift Wing in 2011, Anderson served in multiple leadership positions, including 181st Airlift Squadron commander and 136th Operations Group commander. He also flew combat and combat support missions supporting Operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, Inherent Resolve, Freedom’s Sentinel, Resolute Support and Spartan Shield.

Addressing the Airmen of the wing for the first time as commander, Anderson expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead the organization.

“To the men and women of the 136th Airlift Wing, it is an absolute privilege and highlight to stand before you as your new commander,” said Anderson.

Following the formal transfer of authority, Anderson assumed command of the wing and received his first salute as commander from the Airmen of the 136th Airlift Wing.

The 136th Airlift Wing provides combat-ready Airmen and rapid global mobility capabilities in support of the Texas Military Department, the Air National Guard and the United States Air Force.