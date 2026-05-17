Town Hall with Boulder County Assessor and Boulder County Commissioners – May 19

Residents can ask questions about assessment of property values, the appeals process, or any Boulder County topic.

The deadline for submitting a 2026 real property value appeal is June 8.

To receive this information in another language, email ghandyside@bouldercounty.gov.

Boulder County, Colo. - Residents are invited to join the Boulder County Commissioners and the Boulder County Assessor Cynthia Braddock for a Town Hall on Tuesday, May 19 at 6:15 p.m. to discuss property value assessments.

This Town Hall will be held at Heatherwood Elementary School, 7750 Concord Drive, Boulder.

The assessor and the commissioners will present on property assessments, the appeals process, and the use of property taxes. They will take questions on this topic or any other county-related topic.

The Assessor’s Office and 2026 Real Property Value Appeals

The Assessor’s Office establishes values every two years for more than 120,000 properties within Boulder County.

The Assessor’s Office accepts 2026 real property value appeals May 1 through June 8. Visit the Assessor’s Office website to find out more about appeals.

Property values are used to set tax amounts which the Treasurer’s Office administers and collects. To find out how property taxes are distributed between taxing entities (i.e. school districts, cities, county government, etc.), visit the Your Taxes at Work website.

Event Details

Boulder County Commissioners’ Town Hall with Boulder County Assessor

Tuesday, May 19, 6:15 p.m.

Heatherwood Elementary School, 7750 Concord Drive, Boulder.

No registration is necessary. The board will take as many questions as possible after the presentation. To request a speaking opportunity, please check the speaker box on the event's sign-in sheet.

This is an in-person event. There will not be a virtual option for this Town Hall.

If you would like to request live interpretation, please email ghandyside@bouldercounty.gov.

If you have questions for the Assessor’s Office, please email assessor@bouldercounty.gov.

If you have questions for the Boulder County Commissioners, please email commissioners@bouldercounty.gov.

Americans with Disabilities Act Notice

Special Assistance

Boulder County wants to ensure that everyone has equal access to our programs, activities, and services. To request an Americans with Disability Act (ADA) accommodation, please email the ADA Coordinator at ada@bouldercounty.gov, or call 303-441-1386. Submit your request as early as possible, and no later than two business days before the event. Review the Boulder County's ADA Policy