Aviation Attorney Thomas J. Flaherty Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

HILLSBORO, OR, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation law in Oregon has a distinct voice, one with the discipline of a Marine, the technical expertise of a multi-rated pilot, and the tenacity of someone who has met adversity head-on. Thomas J. Flaherty, aviation attorney and Civil Air Patrol pilot, combines decades of flight experience and military service with a seasoned legal mind to guide pilots, families, and investors through turbulent legal skies.

Flaherty’s career began not in a law library, but on the front lines of Vietnam, where he was wounded three times as a Marine Corps officer. “My path to law was not a straight line,” Flaherty explains. “I was drafted out of college, joined the Marines, and found myself developing skills I didn’t even know I had.” At the urging of his parents, Flaherty went to law school after his service and brought the Marine Corps’ ethos of preparation and adaptability with him.

Thorough preparation has been a hallmark of Flaherty’s career, both in the cockpit and in the courtroom. “In the Marines, we were taught the seven P’s: Prior proper planning prevents piss-poor performance,” he shares. This principle has shaped his approach to complex litigation, regulatory defense, and accident investigations. “Whether I’m defending a pilot’s certificate or preparing for a federal trial, the discipline and attention to detail I learned as a Marine directly inform my practice.”

Flaherty’s legal expertise covers far more than just pilot defense. He is a trusted advisor in aviation accident litigation, investment fraud, and FAA regulatory matters. His firsthand experience as a pilot gives him an edge. He holds multi-engine and seaplane ratings, and regularly flies Civil Air Patrol’s cutting-edge aircraft. In fact, he keeps his B-25 type rating current and is one of the few practicing attorneys anywhere who can say that.

“Flying and law have a lot in common,” Flaherty notes. “You need to read the environment, anticipate problems before they occur, and always respect procedure.” His aviation clients range from hobbyists to commercial operators, and he is frequently called upon to explain FAA investigation procedures. Flaherty knows the protocols inside and out, including the importance of the Pilot’s Bill of Rights and the nuances of FAA enforcement. “Pilots sometimes get caught in regulatory turbulence because of procedural misunderstandings,” he says. “My job is to make sure their rights are protected at every stage.”

His litigation record offers proof of his steady hand. Flaherty has tackled cases against some of the country’s most complex adversaries, including the infamous brokers at Stratton Oakmont, the real-life antagonists behind “The Wolf of Wall Street.” When his client lost $400,000 in an elaborate securities fraud, Flaherty took the case to federal court and won a $2.5 million judgment, including punitive damages. “The jury was furious when they heard the full story,” he recalls. “My role was to shine a light and let the facts speak for themselves.”

Flaherty’s military background brings unique insight to complicated cases involving veterans, military reservists, and accident victims. He has successfully litigated matters all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, and helped secure life-changing settlements for injured service members and their families. His technical knowledge extends to the latest developments in glass-cockpit aviation technology, as well as the challenges of seaplane operations and instrument flight in Oregon’s frequently stormy weather.

As a leader in Oregon’s Civil Air Patrol, Flaherty maintains both his flying credentials and his legal readiness. He keeps up with rapidly changing avionics, regularly flying with digital instrument panels and Garmin autopilot systems. He is as comfortable teaching pilots about regulatory pitfalls as he is in the left seat of a high-performance tail dragger.

Flaherty’s clients describe him as approachable, meticulous, and quietly fierce when defending their interests. He is quick to credit his mentors and the camaraderie of Marine Corps officers for shaping his philosophy. “I met the best people of my life in the service, and those friendships set a high bar for trust and reliability.”

Looking ahead, Flaherty remains committed to serving pilots, veterans, and investors alike. With another B-25 check ride scheduled and his continued involvement with the Civil Air Patrol, he shows no signs of slowing down. “Flying is in my blood, and so is standing up for people who need a steady hand.”

For pilots, families, and businesses seeking an aviation attorney who brings both legal acumen and real-world experience to the table, Thomas J. Flaherty is ready and always prepared.

About Thomas J. Flaherty, Esq.

Thomas J. Flaherty is an aviation attorney based in Oregon, experienced in aviation law, FAA enforcement, accident litigation, and investment fraud. A decorated Marine Corps veteran, he is a multi-rated pilot, serving as a wing lawyer and pilot for the Oregon Civil Air Patrol.

Close Up Radio recently featured Thomas J. Flaherty, Aviation Attorney, in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Thursday May 14th at 3pm Eastern, and with Doug Llewelyn on Thursday May 21st at 3pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-aviation-attorney/id1785721253?i=1000767944427

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-aviation-attorney-thomas-j-flaherty-333738942

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6W6tWAvDCCHiubLFUR60Rc

For more information about Thomas J. Flaherty, please visit https://www.thomasjflaherty.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.