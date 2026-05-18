RexVet, 1st U.S. Non-Profit Online Vet, Marks 8,313 Pets Served Milestone

Miami-based 501(c)(3) brings affordable veterinary telehealth to FL, NY, and VA pet owners at $64.99 per visit, marking the PETS Act anniversary.

More than half of U.S. pet owners skipped recommended vet care last year because of cost — that's the gap we exist to close. The non-profit structure is what makes that possible.” — Dr. Tiffany Delacruz, DVM, Founder & CEO, RexVet

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RexVet (legally Rex Vets Inc.), the first non-profit online vet service in the United States, today announced that it has served 8,313 pet parents across Florida, New York, and Virginia in its first year of operations — averaging 4.9 out of 5 stars across all patient encounters.The milestone arrives one year after Florida's PETS Act (HB849) created the country's most explicit regulatory framework for veterinary telehealth, including the ability for licensed Florida veterinarians to prescribe medication during video consultations. RexVet is one of the first providers operating under the new framework, with same-day prescription delivery handled through its in-house pharmacy, RexVetRx, for both online vet in Florida and online vet in New York patients."More than half of U.S. pet owners skipped or delayed recommended vet care last year because of cost — that's the gap we exist to close," said Dr. Tiffany Delacruz, DVM, founder and Chief Executive Officer of RexVet. "Every pet family in our service states should be able to talk to a licensed veterinarian when their pet needs help, not when they can afford to. The non-profit structure is what makes that possible."The Non-Profit DifferenceUnlike the for-profit telehealth platforms that dominate the online vet category — including Vetster, Pawp, Dutch, and FirstVet — RexVet operates as a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit. Surplus revenue is reinvested into expanding access to care: free first visits for shelter-adopted pets, per-adopter credits paid back to partner shelters, and subsidized care for low-income families.RexVet's pricing is transparent and uniform: $64.99 per single visit, or $120 per year for the Family Plan, which covers four visits and unlimited messaging across every pet in a household. Comparable for-profit platforms typically charge $25–$30 per month per pet, or up to $130 per visit at the marketplace tier.The organization is rated Top Rated Non-Profit 2025 with Platinum Transparency 2025 on Candid (formerly GuideStar), Form 990 publicly available.Year One by the Numbers- 8,313 pet parents served across Florida, New York, and Virginia- 4.9/5 average patient rating- 24/7 availability with no nights / weekends / holidays surcharge- Same-day prescription delivery in service states- Free first vet visit for pets adopted from partner shelters and rescuesWhat's NextRexVet is working with shelters and rescues across all three service states to expand the free-first-visit program for adopted pets. Pet owners and shelter coordinators interested in the partnership can apply at https://www.rexvet.org/partners/shelter About RexVetRexVet (Rex Vets Inc., EIN 33-2469898) is a Miami, Florida-based 501(c)(3) non-profit veterinary telehealth organization founded in 2024 to address the affordability gap in pet healthcare. RexVet's veterinarians, including Chief Executive Officer Dr. Tiffany Delacruz, DVM, are licensed in Florida, New York, and Virginia. Donations are tax-deductible. Learn more at https://www.rexvet.org Media Contact:Johnny Dominguez, FounderRexVet (Rex Vets Inc.)admin@rexvet.org

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