AlliedFenceAndGate.com Launches the Treasure Coast's Most Advanced Fence Contractor Website

New Aluminum Fence Installation in the Treasure Coast, FL

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Aluminum, Fence and Rail, LLC, a licensed, insured, and bonded fence contractor serving Martin County, St. Lucie County, and Palm Beach County, has launched AlliedFenceAndGate.com — one of the most technologically advanced fence contractor websites in the United States.

The new website features over 100 pages of content, five integrated artificial intelligence tools, automated lead management, and complete digital service delivery from first inquiry through signed contract.



Five AI-Powered Tools

AlliedFenceAndGate.com introduces five proprietary AI tools that simplify the fence buying process:

→ AI Lot Plan Analyzer — Homeowners upload their survey or lot plan and AI extracts property dimensions, setbacks, easements, and impervious surface coverage. Results are emailed with a follow-up drip campaign.

→ Instant Fence Calculator — A step-by-step calculator that provides real-time material and installation estimates based on fence type, linear footage, gate count, and optional add-ons.

→ Insurance Document Scanner — Policyholders upload their insurance declarations page and AI extracts coverage amounts, deductibles, endorsements, and policy details relevant to fence damage claims.

→ Digital Contract Signing — Customers review and electronically sign service agreements directly on the website with signature pad capture, date stamps, and email confirmation.

→ Smart Property Survey — An interactive form that collects detailed property and project information to generate a comprehensive scope document before the first site visit.



100+ Pages of Hyper-Local Content

The website includes dedicated service pages for each fence type, material-specific landing pages for every service area, blog posts covering cost guides and material comparisons, and detailed area pages for 14 communities across the Treasure Coast and northern Palm Beach County.

Service areas covered include Stuart, Jensen Beach, Port St. Lucie, Fort Pierce, Palm City, Hobe Sound, Indiantown, Vero Beach, Jupiter, Tequesta, Lake Worth, Lake Park, Riviera Beach, and Palm Beach Gardens. Each area page addresses local building codes, HOA requirements, and county-specific permitting processes.



Full-Service Fence and Outdoor Contracting

Allied Fence and Gate provides residential and commercial fencing in aluminum, vinyl, wood, chain link, and welded aluminum. The company also offers custom gate fabrication, automatic gate operators, screen enclosures, gutter services, ADA-compliant handrails and ramps, and emergency storm damage repair.



Automated Lead Management

Every form submission, estimate request, and AI tool interaction triggers an automated email confirmation to the customer and instant notification to the Allied sales team. Targeted email drip sequences continue engagement after the initial interaction, providing relevant service information, scheduling reminders, and follow-up touchpoints.

After submission, customers are directed to contextual thank-you pages with next-step guidance, relevant service links, and direct scheduling access.



About Allied Fence and Gate

Allied Aluminum, Fence and Rail, LLC is a Florida-licensed (CGC1532209), insured, and bonded fence contractor headquartered in Stuart, FL. The company serves residential and commercial clients across Martin County, St. Lucie County, and Palm Beach County.



Links:

Website: https://alliedfenceandgate.com

Full Site Overview: https://alliedfenceandgate.com/full-view

Blog Post: https://alliedfenceandgate.com/blog/allied-fence-website-launch



Media Contact:

Martin County: (772) 530-3127

Palm Beach County: (561) 880-1144

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