Sendoso Acquires Merch.co to Complete the End-to-End Gifting Supply Chain

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Sendoso completes the gifting stack with the acquisition of Merch, adding a global production network to its industry-leading fulfillment platform.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acquisition gives Sendoso customers direct access to a global production network, on-demand branded merchandise, and lower costs, with no disruption to existing vendor relationshipsSendoso, the leading gifting and direct mail platform for revenue teams, today announced the acquisition of Merch , a leading swag production and supply chain platform with a global network of 100+ production facilities and direct relationships with hundreds of manufacturers and decorators worldwide.The acquisition enables Sendoso to operate the full supply chain, from concept and mockup through production, decoration, warehousing, and final delivery, on a single AI powered platform with global reach. For Sendoso customers, this means faster fulfillment, improved quality, and reduced costs on branded merchandise, with no disruption to existing vendor relationships or programs.Closing the Loop on Gifting InfrastructureSendoso has long distinguished itself with the only fulfillment center built exclusively for gifting and direct mail. What Merch brings is the critical upstream piece: on-demand production capability powered by AI-optimized fulfillment routing, true print-on-demand at any quantity, and direct manufacturer relationships that eliminate costly intermediary margins.Together, the two companies create the only truly end-to-end gifting infrastructure platform in the market, one that spans ideation, custom branding, sourcing, decoration, kitting, storage, shipping, and reporting.Critically, customers retain full control over their sourcing decisions. Existing vendor relationships and integrations remain intact. Merch becomes a best-in-class option within the Sendoso platform, not a forced default.On-Demand, No Minimums, No OverstockOne of the most immediate benefits for Sendoso customers is access to Merch's on-demand production model. Teams can now order custom-branded merchandise at any quantity, from a single item to tens of thousands, with no minimum order requirements, no upfront inventory commitments, and no dead stock. The same platform that powers a 1:1 executive gift can now also power a 10,000-unit field marketing campaign with equal quality and speed.Passing the Savings to CustomersBecause Sendoso now owns more of the supply chain, economies of scale and global buying power translate directly to cost savings for customers who opt into the Merch network. Single-vendor fulfillment for swag-heavy programs means simplified operations, a unified tracking view, and one point of accountability, handled by Sendoso people at every step."Sendoso's vision has been to inspire personalized human connections at scale. Our AI-powered technology platform enables our customers to effortlessly send the right item to the right person at the right time. Our unique vertically-integrated warehousing and logistics platform delivers an exceptional recipient experience. And now the supply chain is a part of our platform. This acquisition, our third in just over 2 years, is integral to the future we have been building toward: managing the entire gifting and direct mail journey from concept to delivery at global scale with unrivaled speed, quality, and price. This level of accountability across the supply chain enables us to deliver superior outcomes for our customers." Abhay Rajaram, co-CEO, Sendoso"What we've built at Merch, the production network, the on-demand capability, the global supplier relationships, was always meant to power something bigger. Joining Sendoso is exactly that. Together, we're building the infrastructure layer that the gifting & swag industry has needed for years. I couldn't be more excited about what this means for customers." Carson Hunt, CEO, MerchAbout Sendoso: Sendoso is the leading gifting and direct mail platform trusted by revenue teams at the world's top B2B companies. Sendoso enables marketing, sales, and customer success teams to send the right thing, to the right person, at the right time, fully integrated with the modern GTM stack and backed by the only fulfillment center built exclusively for gifting and direct mail. Learn more at https://www.sendoso.com/ About Merch: Merch is a global swag production and supply chain platform with a network of 100+ production facilities, AI-optimized fulfillment routing, and true print-on-demand capability. Merch provides direct relationships with hundreds of manufacturers and decorators worldwide, enabling custom-branded merchandise at any quantity with no minimum order requirements. Learn more at https://merch.co/

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