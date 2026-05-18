CVPSD Launches Comprehensive Trauma-Informed Care Training Suite to Meet Rigorous CMS and Joint Commission Standards

Violence Prevention and Self Defense Training

This new evidence-based training bridges the gap between regulatory compliance and person-centered safety in healthcare and behavioral health environments.

FREEHOLD, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CVPSD, a leading provider of professional safety and compliance solutions, today announced the official launch of its new Comprehensive Trauma-Informed Care Training Options. Designed specifically for healthcare professionals, behavioral health teams, and institutional staff, this innovative training suite bridges the gap between strict regulatory mandates and compassionate, person-centered care.As healthcare environments face unprecedented operational pressures, the need for safety interventions that honor patient dignity while protecting staff has never been higher. CVPSD’s new framework directly addresses this challenge by aligning fully with the rigorous standards set forth by The Joint Commission (formerly JCAHO) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)."Healthcare and behavioral health environments demand a nuanced, empathetic approach to safety," said William DeMuth at CVPSD. "Our goal is to empower organizations to create safer environments that protect both patients and caregivers, reduce liability exposure, and uphold the highest standards of care—all while honoring the lived experiences of trauma survivors."A Tiered Approach to Workforce Safety and ComplianceGrounded in trauma-informed principles, CVPSD’s framework is built around a continuum of intervention options, ensuring that staff are equipped to respond proportionally, ethically, and safely to escalating situations. The training suite is divided into three core pillars:Supportive Options: Prioritizing dignity and trust, this tier focuses on person-centered de-escalation and verbal intervention techniques designed to defuse tension before physical intervention becomes necessary.Clinical Compliance: Evidence-based clinical interventions aligned with Joint Commission patient safety standards, focusing on proactive care and therapeutic communication.Restrictive Holds Compliance: When safety demands physical intervention, this tier provides training on safe, proportional, and legally defensible physical holds that strictly meet CMS regulatory requirements, emphasizing the minimization of restraint use.Elevating Care While Reducing Institutional LiabilityBy integrating evidence-based practices with strict federal and accreditation body requirements, CVPSD enables healthcare facilities to maintain seamless compliance while fostering a culture of safety. The curriculum heavily emphasizes de-escalation, dignity, and the reduction of restrictive practices, ensuring that when physical intervention is unavoidable, it is executed with the utmost regard for patient and staff safety.Organizations implementing CVPSD’s training can expect reduced workplace injuries, decreased liability exposure, and improved patient outcomes driven by a workforce trained to look at crisis through a trauma-informed lens.CVPSD is now accepting registration and consultation requests for organizations looking to implement the Comprehensive Trauma-Informed Care Training suite. For more information on training options, customization for specific facilities, or to schedule a consultation, please visit cvpsd.org or contact William DeMuth cvpsd@cvsd.org 732-598-7811.About CVPSDCVPSD is a premier provider of compliance and safety training solutions, dedicated to equipping healthcare, behavioral health, and institutional workforces with the skills necessary to navigate complex crisis situations. By blending evidence-based techniques with strict regulatory alignment, CVPSD helps organizations nationwide achieve operational excellence, minimize risk, and foster environments of dignity and respect. Visit https://www.cvpsd.org Media Contact:Name: William DeMuthTitle: Director Of TrainingCompany: CVPSDEmail: cvpsd@cvpsd.orgPhone: 732-598-7811Website: cvpsd.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.